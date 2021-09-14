Tower Bridge Floods, as Heavy Rains Force Londoners to Struggle With Traffic - Photo, Video
© Jane/twitterIn case anyone's wondering why the #Traffic is backed up along #TowerBridge Road all the way to Bricklayers Arms and beyond
The Met Office issued an amber warning across most of England for Tuesday, forecasting heavy disruptions and residential damage in the country because of heavy rains and flooding.
London’s Tower Bridge was left under water on Tuesday morning as the capital of England is struggling with torrential rains that have befallen the country.
Shocked Londoners have shared images and videos of the historic landmark looking visibly damp as cars and cyclists tried to make their way through streams of muddy water.
“Not 100% sure how a *bridge* floods, but this was Tower Bridge just now,” one user wrote, posting a clip from the scene.
In case anyone's wondering why the #Traffic is backed up along #TowerBridge Road all the way to Bricklayers Arms and beyond ⬇️ #London #trafficsituation pic.twitter.com/Oe5MYUqsoC— Jane (@JD5414) September 14, 2021
Not 100% sure how a *bridge* floods, but this was Tower Bridge just now. pic.twitter.com/YCUOBcPD18— Georgia O'Brien (@georgiacobrien) September 14, 2021
Tower Bridge saw heavy flooding this morning as a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office. You can follow our live blog throughout the day. #London https://t.co/4I8wIiruA0 pic.twitter.com/XJPWAQQuoi— My West London (@mywestldn) September 14, 2021
The Met Office issued an amber warning for parts of England from 6:00am to 11.59pm on Tuesday with heavy downpours and flooding expected.
The weather officials also warned that heavy rains may cause damage to residential buildings, affect journey times and lead to cancellation of services.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) September 13, 2021
Rain across much of England turning heavy at times
Tuesday 0600 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yaBlmCQ0EJ
In London, Mile End station on the District Line was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning, and the North Circular road was reportedly hit by delays.
The capital of England experienced some serious disruptions this summer after heavy rains caused “operational issues” at London’s major hospitals. In late July, the Whipps Cross Hospital was forced to halt operations temporarily and evacuate patients, and Newham Hospital was diverting all visitors to other facilities after heavy rains caused flooding and power outages.