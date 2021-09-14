Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/tower-bridge-floods-as-heavy-rains-force-londoners-to-struggle-with-traffic---photo-video-1089060593.html
Tower Bridge Floods, as Heavy Rains Force Londoners to Struggle With Traffic - Photo, Video
Tower Bridge Floods, as Heavy Rains Force Londoners to Struggle With Traffic - Photo, Video
The Met Office issued an amber warning across most of England for Tuesday, forecasting heavy disruptions and residential damage in the country because of heavy... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T11:29+0000
2021-09-14T11:29+0000
london
united kingdom
flooding
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089059447_0:19:1433:825_1920x0_80_0_0_c65469265fb46616c0e8ad4f2c288591.jpg
London’s Tower Bridge was left under water on Tuesday morning as the capital of England is struggling with torrential rains that have befallen the country.Shocked Londoners have shared images and videos of the historic landmark looking visibly damp as cars and cyclists tried to make their way through streams of muddy water.The Met Office issued an amber warning for parts of England from 6:00am to 11.59pm on Tuesday with heavy downpours and flooding expected.The weather officials also warned that heavy rains may cause damage to residential buildings, affect journey times and lead to cancellation of services.In London, Mile End station on the District Line was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning, and the North Circular road was reportedly hit by delays.The capital of England experienced some serious disruptions this summer after heavy rains caused “operational issues” at London’s major hospitals. In late July, the Whipps Cross Hospital was forced to halt operations temporarily and evacuate patients, and Newham Hospital was diverting all visitors to other facilities after heavy rains caused flooding and power outages.
london
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089059447_155:0:1278:842_1920x0_80_0_0_f39875e823590e29fd4a2a3c257cc61c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, united kingdom, flooding, viral

Tower Bridge Floods, as Heavy Rains Force Londoners to Struggle With Traffic - Photo, Video

11:29 GMT 14.09.2021
© Jane/twitterIn case anyone's wondering why the #Traffic is backed up along #TowerBridge Road all the way to Bricklayers Arms and beyond
In case anyone's wondering why the #Traffic is backed up along #TowerBridge Road all the way to Bricklayers Arms and beyond - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© Jane/twitter
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The Met Office issued an amber warning across most of England for Tuesday, forecasting heavy disruptions and residential damage in the country because of heavy rains and flooding.
London’s Tower Bridge was left under water on Tuesday morning as the capital of England is struggling with torrential rains that have befallen the country.
Shocked Londoners have shared images and videos of the historic landmark looking visibly damp as cars and cyclists tried to make their way through streams of muddy water.
“Not 100% sure how a *bridge* floods, but this was Tower Bridge just now,” one user wrote, posting a clip from the scene.
The Met Office issued an amber warning for parts of England from 6:00am to 11.59pm on Tuesday with heavy downpours and flooding expected.
The weather officials also warned that heavy rains may cause damage to residential buildings, affect journey times and lead to cancellation of services.
In London, Mile End station on the District Line was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning, and the North Circular road was reportedly hit by delays.
The capital of England experienced some serious disruptions this summer after heavy rains caused “operational issues” at London’s major hospitals. In late July, the Whipps Cross Hospital was forced to halt operations temporarily and evacuate patients, and Newham Hospital was diverting all visitors to other facilities after heavy rains caused flooding and power outages.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:11 GMTChina Company Reportedly Hoping to Revive Stalled Plans to Mine Vast Afghan Copper Deposit
12:01 GMTTajikistan Summons US Ambassador Over Joe Biden's Remarks on 9/11 Anniversary
11:59 GMTTabloids Raise Row Over Russian ‘Spy Ship’ With Undersea Cable Cutting Capability Near UK Waters
11:57 GMT'Think You Are Right': Blinken Agrees Pakistan Played 'Duplicitous' Role in US' 'War on Terror'
11:54 GMTRussia's Franchetti Brought to Prague Court for Hearings on Preliminary Detention
11:47 GMTTaliban Say Chinese Ambassador Congratulated Afghanistan With New Government
11:45 GMTUK Job Vacancies Hit Record High Just as Furlough About to Come to an End
11:29 GMTTower Bridge Floods, as Heavy Rains Force Londoners to Struggle With Traffic - Photo, Video
11:23 GMTAnti-war Rallies Begin at DSEI Arms Exhibition in London
11:12 GMTLady Luck Smiles on Labourers in India's Madhya Pradesh State as They Unearth 8.22 Carat Diamond
10:50 GMTCuba Dismisses ‘Scientifically Unacceptable Narrative' of ‘Havana Syndrome' Afflicting US Diplomats
10:49 GMTIndigenous People Launch Petition to Rename New Zealand
10:46 GMT'Too Far Gone to Remember It Is Trump's Slogan’: Biden Trolled Over Pic With Kids Wearing MAGA Hats
10:45 GMTMessi, Neymar Picked for UEFA Champions League Group Stage Match Against Club Brugge, PSG Says
10:41 GMTUS Think Tank Claims Iran Could Have Enough Weapons-grade Uranium for Nuke in a Month
10:32 GMTPLA Warships Reportedly Sail Near Alaska
10:29 GMTRussia's National Clearing Centre's New Model to Provide Early Warning for Asset Volatility Changes
10:29 GMTSee the Irony? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts On 'Tax the Rich' Dress to $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala
10:29 GMTCzech President Zeman Hospitalised
09:25 GMTTaliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report