Taliban Say Chinese Ambassador Congratulated Afghanistan With New Government

"Foreign Minister of ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ [Taliban-led government] Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu. The Chinese ambassador congratulated the new Afghan government and added that China will continue to develop and strengthen humanitarian, economic cooperation and relations with Afghanistan," Naeem tweeted.The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their yoke. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan has congratulated the country with the new government, Taliban* spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Tuesday.
"Foreign Minister of ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ [Taliban-led government] Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu. The Chinese ambassador congratulated the new Afghan government and added that China will continue to develop and strengthen humanitarian, economic cooperation and relations with Afghanistan," Naeem tweeted.
The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August.
On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their yoke. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.