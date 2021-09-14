Registration was successful!
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Tajikistan Summons US Ambassador Over Joe Biden's Remarks on 9/11 Anniversary
Tajikistan Summons US Ambassador Over Joe Biden's Remarks on 9/11 Anniversary
9/11: 20 years later
Tajikistan has taken strong exception to US President Joe Biden's remarks on the 9/11 attacks anniversary. The Central Asian nation’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the American Ambassador to Dushanbe, John Mark Pommersheim, to protest formally against the controversial comments.“The verbal note stated that such statements do not correspond to the spirit of friendly relations and partnership,” it added.The diplomatic protest comes after Biden claimed at a 9/11 commemorative event in Pennsylvania that like Afghans, many Tajiks would also be “hanging in the well of the wheel” if the US pulled up a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Tajikistan.The remarks were made while Biden was defending the US’ troop withdrawal process from Afghanistan amid widespread criticism that Washington left behind many Afghans at the risk of reprisals from the Taliban owing to their involvement with the coalition forces for the past two decades.The Biden administration has been firm in defending its withdrawal of the American troops by the 31 August deadline.Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday that the Taliban would have mounted attacks on US personnel had President Biden not honoured his predecessor’s pledge of pulling out the allied forces from the region by the agreed deadline.“As a result, upon taking office, President Biden immediately faced the choice between ending the war or escalating it,” the top US diplomat remarked.
Tajikistan Summons US Ambassador Over Joe Biden's Remarks on 9/11 Anniversary

12:01 GMT 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before paying his respects at a 9/11 memorial outside the Shanksville volunteer fire station, as he and first lady Jill Biden stopped at the fire hall after visiting the nearby site where the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 plane crashed, on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 11, 2021. Biden has repeatedly visited the firehouse over the years since 2001.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before paying his respects at a 9/11 memorial outside the Shanksville volunteer fire station, as he and first lady Jill Biden stopped at the fire hall after visiting the nearby site where the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 plane crashed, on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 11, 2021. Biden has repeatedly visited the firehouse over the years since 2001. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The Biden administration has been lambasted by Republicans and Democrats alike because of its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. According to a survey published by the Pew Research Center on 31 August, 42 percent of the American respondents believe that the Biden administration has done a “poor” job in handling the withdrawal process.
Tajikistan has taken strong exception to US President Joe Biden's remarks on the 9/11 attacks anniversary. The Central Asian nation’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the American Ambassador to Dushanbe, John Mark Pommersheim, to protest formally against the controversial comments.

“A verbal note of protest was conveyed to the US Ambassador in connection with the statements by the President of the United States of America Mr. Joe Biden during his visit to a fire station in Pennsylvania,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The verbal note stated that such statements do not correspond to the spirit of friendly relations and partnership,” it added.
The diplomatic protest comes after Biden claimed at a 9/11 commemorative event in Pennsylvania that like Afghans, many Tajiks would also be “hanging in the well of the wheel” if the US pulled up a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Tajikistan.
Documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden reveal that the NSA has technology to convert recorded conversations to text that can be searched for terms like detonator, Baghdad, or Musharaf. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2021
‘Intentions Paved the Roads to Kabul’: Snowden Calls to Learn Lesson from ‘Tragic Sequel to Vietnam'
18 August, 10:52 GMT

"As I read it, I am told, 70 percent of the American people think it was time to get out of Afghanistan, spending all that money. "But the flip of it is, they didn’t like the way we got out. But it’s hard to explain to anybody how else could you get out. For example, if we were in Tajikistan and we pulled up with a C-130 and said, “We’re going to let, you know, anybody who was involved with being sympathetic to us to get on the plane,” you’d have people hanging in the wheel well. Come on", Biden said during a commemorative event at a fire station in Pennsylvania.

The remarks were made while Biden was defending the US’ troop withdrawal process from Afghanistan amid widespread criticism that Washington left behind many Afghans at the risk of reprisals from the Taliban owing to their involvement with the coalition forces for the past two decades.
The Biden administration has been firm in defending its withdrawal of the American troops by the 31 August deadline.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters in Amman - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Afghanistan
‘We Don’t Need to Hear Lies’: Blinken Excoriated By Lawmakers Over Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal
07:49 GMT
Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday that the Taliban would have mounted attacks on US personnel had President Biden not honoured his predecessor’s pledge of pulling out the allied forces from the region by the agreed deadline.
“By January 2021, the Taliban was in the strongest military position it had been in since 9/11 – and we had the smallest number of troops on the ground since 2001,” Blinken said at a committee hearing on Afghanistan.
“As a result, upon taking office, President Biden immediately faced the choice between ending the war or escalating it,” the top US diplomat remarked.
