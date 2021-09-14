Registration was successful!
LIVE: Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

'Straight From Revelations': Body of Water Near Dead Sea Turns Red
The head of the Jordanian Geologists Syndicate has reportedly outlined some of the potential causes of the water changing color, such as algae or iron oxide. 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
'Straight From Revelations': Body of Water Near Dead Sea Turns Red

14:00 GMT 14.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / David Stanley / Red Waters of Lake MotroRed Waters of Lake Motro
Red Waters of Lake Motro - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / David Stanley / Red Waters of Lake Motro
Andrei Dergalin
The head of the Jordanian Geologists Syndicate has reportedly outlined some of the potential causes of the water changing color, such as algae or iron oxide.
The Jordanian Water Ministry deployed technical teams last Saturday in order to take samples and determine the nature of changes in a pool of water near the Dead Sea, which suddenly turned red, The Jerusalem Post.
According to the newspaper, Omar Salama, a spokesman for the ministry, told local media that the pond in question is small and is isolated from the Dead Sea’s waters.
Sakhr Al-Nusour, the head of the Jordanian Geologists Syndicate, has reportedly suggested that the change in the water’s coloration might have been caused by algae, iron oxide or perhaps by some substance added by humans.
Some social media users, however, seemed inclined to refer to the Bible, with one of them tweeting: “Straight from Revelations”.
The newspaper also notes that a somewhat similar incident occurred last year in Israel, when the Alexander river “ran blood-red” because of the blood flowing in from slaughterhouses in the West Bank.
