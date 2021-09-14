'Straight From Revelations': Body of Water Near Dead Sea Turns Red
The head of the Jordanian Geologists Syndicate has reportedly outlined some of the potential causes of the water changing color, such as algae or iron oxide.
The Jordanian Water Ministry deployed technical teams last Saturday in order to take samples and determine the nature of changes in a pool of water near the Dead Sea, which suddenly turned red, The Jerusalem Post.
According to the newspaper, Omar Salama, a spokesman for the ministry, told local media that the pond in question is small and is isolated from the Dead Sea’s waters.
Sakhr Al-Nusour, the head of the Jordanian Geologists Syndicate, has reportedly suggested that the change in the water’s coloration might have been caused by algae, iron oxide or perhaps by some substance added by humans.
🔥🇯🇴 In Jordan, the lakes near Dead Sea suddenly turned red 🩸 Residents of the southern part of the Jordan River Valley in province of Karak near the Dead Sea were surprised by the appearance of lakes with red water of unknown origin. ( this is in the Bible ) #Biblical pic.twitter.com/9MmTWelc2s— Alyssa Jo♡ (@AlyssaMary03) September 12, 2021
Some social media users, however, seemed inclined to refer to the Bible, with one of them tweeting: “Straight from Revelations”.
Straight from Revelations— Mr. News (@Justahappyman) September 13, 2021
REVELATIONS IS REAL!— Bella Marie (@bellamarieexoxo) September 13, 2021
Uh oh. Isn’t that a sign in the Book of Revelations?— William (@William82683068) September 14, 2021
The newspaper also notes that a somewhat similar incident occurred last year in Israel, when the Alexander river “ran blood-red” because of the blood flowing in from slaughterhouses in the West Bank.