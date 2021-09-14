https://sputniknews.com/20210914/stop-spreading-misinformation-nicki-minaj-hit-with-backlash-for-linking-covid-19-vax-to-impotency-1089048763.html

'Stop Spreading Misinformation': Nicki Minaj Hit With Backlash for Linking COVID-19 Vax to Impotency

'Stop Spreading Misinformation': Nicki Minaj Hit With Backlash for Linking COVID-19 Vax to Impotency

Fans previously suspected that rapper Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Maraj, would not be attending the annual MTV Video Music Awards and MET Gala due to an... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-14T03:12+0000

2021-09-14T03:12+0000

2021-09-14T03:11+0000

twitter

vaccine

nicki minaj

mtv

met gala

rapper

covid-19

video music awards

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088943672_0:398:2048:1550_1920x0_80_0_0_9b8cdde1b009d193381002f65711a56a.jpg

Minaj, 38, received blowback from political commentators, netizens and her fanbase - 'the barbz' - on Monday after she took to Twitter to reveal the true reason for her absence from the VMAs and the MET Gala -- which required attendees to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The post came as a shock to many of her fans, particularly because she tweeted a few minutes prior that she would be getting in the pool with her child, who she gave birth to last October. The 38-year-old continued to incense and catch netizens off guard as she claimed that she "had the exact same symptoms as ppl [sic] with the damn vaccine," referring to the COVID-19 vaccine. It is unclear how Minaj was able to draw that conclusion. At the same time, Minaj did encourage her fanbase to wear a face mask that "grips your head & face," rather than a "loose one." She then proceeded to offer an anecdotal example of why she is not fully confident about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, netizens were not buying the 38-year-old's through-the-grapevine story. Some even suggested that her cousin's friend was suffering from a sexually transmitted infection - or mumps - rather than COVID-19 vaccine complications. It was not long before both left and right-wing news outlets also picked up on the artist's revelation. Joy Ann Reid, host of MSNBC's "The Reid Out," blasted the 38-year-old and reprimanded her for spreading misinformation to her 22 million followers. Meanwhile, on Fox News, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host Tucker Carlson also briefly touched on the topic, emphasizing Minaj's tweets on face masks and alleged COVID-19 vaccine side effects.Despite blowback from fans, pundits and the general public, Minaj has remained firm in her decision to carry out more "research" before getting fully vaccinated. She also tweeted that she will likely have to get the COVID-19 vaccine before going on tour.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

twitter, vaccine, nicki minaj, mtv, met gala, rapper, covid-19, video music awards