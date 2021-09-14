Registration was successful!
Stop It, You Naughty Pups! Kitty Disturbed by Golden Retrievers Who Want to Play
cats
golden retriever
There is a video on Instagram that has gained over 85,000 'likes' in just three days.It shows five or six golden retriever puppies encircling a beautiful kitty that sits on a leather couch, repelling "attacks" of these naughty little dogs. The puppies are barking at the cat, while the bravest of them try to get onto the couch and even bite the kitty's tail.What a busy day the kitty had (instead of relaxing calmly on the sofa).
cats, golden retriever
