LIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 UK OneWeb communications satellites lifts off from the Baikonur space centre.The OneWeb constellation is designed to provide commercial satellite communication services beginning from late 2021. At the end of the next year, the British company plans to ensure broadband internet access to everyone all around the planet by fully covering the Earth's surface with 648 satellites.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
What a surprise that the Brits have no problem with asking the Russians to take their satellites into space. What about all these sanctions against the Russians, does it not apply to things that benefit you.
News
Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites
The last such launch took place on 22 August, putting into orbit another 34 OneWeb satellites.
