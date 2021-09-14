Registration was successful!
LIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites

The last such launch took place on 22 August, putting into orbit another 34 OneWeb satellites. 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 UK OneWeb communications satellites lifts off from the Baikonur space centre.The OneWeb constellation is designed to provide commercial satellite communication services beginning from late 2021. At the end of the next year, the British company plans to ensure broadband internet access to everyone all around the planet by fully covering the Earth's surface with 648 satellites.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
What a surprise that the Brits have no problem with asking the Russians to take their satellites into space. What about all these sanctions against the Russians, does it not apply to things that benefit you.
baikonur, soyuz-2.1b, satellites

LIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites

17:07 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 17:16 GMT 14.09.2021)
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb spacecraft on board from the launch pad of the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur Region.
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb spacecraft on board from the launch pad of the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© Sputnik / Press Service of the State Corporation "Roscosmos"
/
Go to the photo bank
The last such launch took place on 22 August, putting into orbit another 34 OneWeb satellites.
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 UK OneWeb communications satellites lifts off from the Baikonur space centre.
The OneWeb constellation is designed to provide commercial satellite communication services beginning from late 2021. At the end of the next year, the British company plans to ensure broadband internet access to everyone all around the planet by fully covering the Earth's surface with 648 satellites.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
What a surprise that the Brits have no problem with asking the Russians to take their satellites into space. What about all these sanctions against the Russians, does it not apply to things that benefit you.
Tyke
14 September, 20:59 GMT
