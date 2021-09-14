South Korean Regulator Says Fined Google $177 Million for Imposing Android OS

The KFTC was investigating Google for preventing local smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics from using operating systems from other developers and imposing the Android OS on them, as well as forcing developers to publish their games only to Play Store.In late August, South Korea was the first country in the world to amend legislation that would prohibit Google and Apple from imposing certain payment methods on app developers, which would save creators from a 30% commission on the App Store and Google Store.
