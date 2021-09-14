Registration was successful!
South Korean Regulator Says Fined Google $177 Million for Imposing Android OS
South Korean Regulator Says Fined Google $177 Million for Imposing Android OS
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea's regulator, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), said it ordered Google to pay a fine of 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for...
south korea
google
fine
The KFTC was investigating Google for preventing local smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics from using operating systems from other developers and imposing the Android OS on them, as well as forcing developers to publish their games only to Play Store.In late August, South Korea was the first country in the world to amend legislation that would prohibit Google and Apple from imposing certain payment methods on app developers, which would save creators from a 30% commission on the App Store and Google Store.
south korea, google, fine

South Korean Regulator Says Fined Google $177 Million for Imposing Android OS

05:55 GMT 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
In this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea's regulator, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), said it ordered Google to pay a fine of 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for imposing the Android operating system on smartphone manufacturers.
The KFTC was investigating Google for preventing local smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics from using operating systems from other developers and imposing the Android OS on them, as well as forcing developers to publish their games only to Play Store.
In late August, South Korea was the first country in the world to amend legislation that would prohibit Google and Apple from imposing certain payment methods on app developers, which would save creators from a 30% commission on the App Store and Google Store.
