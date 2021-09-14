Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/russias-franchetti-describes-accusations-against-him-as-step-toward-fascism-1089068357.html
Russia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'
Russia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, detained in Prague on a warrant issued by Ukraine, qualified accusations against him as a "step toward... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T14:02+0000
2021-09-14T14:02+0000
prague
news
russia
fascism
citizen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089068770_13:0:1062:590_1920x0_80_0_0_02a3c096d71c9cf7c1b6c67046427b1e.jpg
"This is a step toward fascism," Franchetti told reporters, as he was escorted from the courtroom after hearings about pre-trial detention for him.A Czech court ruled on Tuesday to send Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell, his lawyer Jan Svarcsaid following the court session.The lawyer intends to immediately challenge this decision in the Supreme Court. The consideration of the protest will take up to three weeks, he noted.Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee said that Russia had sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all circumstances of the recent detention of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti.Russia guarantees its citizens protection outside the country in line with Paragraph 2 of Article 61 of the national constitution, the spokeswoman emphasized."The detained citizen is provided with all the necessary assistance to ensure and observe his legal rights and freedoms. The Russian Investigative Committee draws attention to the need to comply with generally recognized principles and norms of international law. Abuse of international legal mechanisms for political reasons is unacceptable," Petrenko added.
prague
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089068770_144:0:931:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b0c744aff3e5bc0ce2678c91897337.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prague, news, russia, fascism, citizen

Russia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'

14:02 GMT 14.09.2021
© Alexander Franchetti/facebookAlexander Franchetti
Alexander Franchetti - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© Alexander Franchetti/facebook
Subscribe
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, detained in Prague on a warrant issued by Ukraine, qualified accusations against him as a "step toward fascism."
"This is a step toward fascism," Franchetti told reporters, as he was escorted from the courtroom after hearings about pre-trial detention for him.
A Czech court ruled on Tuesday to send Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell, his lawyer Jan Svarcsaid following the court session.


"The Prague City Court considered the issue of a measure of restraint for Alexander and decided to place him in a pre-trial detention cell. He will be kept in the Pankrat prison," he said.
Jan Svarcsaid
Lawyer
The lawyer intends to immediately challenge this decision in the Supreme Court. The consideration of the protest will take up to three weeks, he noted.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee said that Russia had sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all circumstances of the recent detention of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti.


"The Russian Investigative Committee, in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, is thoroughly studying reasons and legal grounds for Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti's detention at the Prague airport in the Czech Republic. Ukraine issued an international warrant for his arrest. The Russian Federation has already sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all circumstances of Franchetti's detention," committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.
Russia guarantees its citizens protection outside the country in line with Paragraph 2 of Article 61 of the national constitution, the spokeswoman emphasized.

"The detained citizen is provided with all the necessary assistance to ensure and observe his legal rights and freedoms. The Russian Investigative Committee draws attention to the need to comply with generally recognized principles and norms of international law. Abuse of international legal mechanisms for political reasons is unacceptable," Petrenko added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMTCricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Match
14:58 GMTUS Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries By Law Enforcement
14:54 GMTBorrell Disagrees With NATO Chief on EU's Strategic Autonomy
14:49 GMTUS Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defence Secretary, Others to Testify on Afghanistan
14:44 GMTPSG Star Neymar Reportedly Has 'Ethical Clause' in His Contract, Making Him $7Mln Richer Annually
14:39 GMTWhat is a Recall and Why is Joe Biden Sweating on the Outcome of the Latest One in California?
14:39 GMTOverwhelming Majority of Poles Believe Poland Should Remain in EU, Poll Shows
14:30 GMTJoe Biden Makes Sign of the Cross While Mentioning Trump in California Stump Speech - Video
14:30 GMTScientists Create Uchuu, Largest And Most Realistic Simulation Of Universe Ever Made
14:20 GMTMet Gala 2021: Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish Et Al Steal Limelight on Red Carpet
14:20 GMTFacebook Reportedly Allows ‘Newsworthy' or ‘PR Risky’ Users to Dodge Its Platform Rules
14:02 GMTRussia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'
14:00 GMT'Straight From Revelations': Body of Water Near Dead Sea Turns Red
14:00 GMTBlinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
13:57 GMTLA Police Find Missing British Actress After Days Searching but Public Has Questions
13:29 GMTScaffolding Spotted at Stonehenge as Iconic 4,500-Year-Old Monument Gets Repaired
13:24 GMTBill Gates Warns the World is Not Ready to Ward Off the Threat of a New Pandemic
13:19 GMTOperations Resume at Libya's Ports After Protesters Blocked Tankers From Loading
13:12 GMTIranian Tanker Delivering Emergency Fuel to Lebanon Reportedly Spotted Off Syria’s Coast
13:01 GMTRussian Scientists Find Way to Simplify Surgeons' Work