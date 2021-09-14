Russia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, detained in Prague on a warrant issued by Ukraine, qualified accusations against him as a "step toward fascism."
"This is a step toward fascism," Franchetti told reporters, as he was escorted from the courtroom after hearings about pre-trial detention for him.
A Czech court ruled on Tuesday to send Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell, his lawyer Jan Svarcsaid following the court session.
"The Prague City Court considered the issue of a measure of restraint for Alexander and decided to place him in a pre-trial detention cell. He will be kept in the Pankrat prison," he said.
The lawyer intends to immediately challenge this decision in the Supreme Court. The consideration of the protest will take up to three weeks, he noted.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee said that Russia had sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all circumstances of the recent detention of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti.
"The Russian Investigative Committee, in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, is thoroughly studying reasons and legal grounds for Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti's detention at the Prague airport in the Czech Republic. Ukraine issued an international warrant for his arrest. The Russian Federation has already sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all circumstances of Franchetti's detention," committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.
Russia guarantees its citizens protection outside the country in line with Paragraph 2 of Article 61 of the national constitution, the spokeswoman emphasized.
"The detained citizen is provided with all the necessary assistance to ensure and observe his legal rights and freedoms. The Russian Investigative Committee draws attention to the need to comply with generally recognized principles and norms of international law. Abuse of international legal mechanisms for political reasons is unacceptable," Petrenko added.
