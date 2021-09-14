https://sputniknews.com/20210914/russian-scientists-find-way-to-simplify-surgeons-work-1089063500.html

Russian Scientists Find Way to Simplify Surgeons' Work

Russian Scientists Find Way to Simplify Surgeons' Work

Researchers from the National University of Science and Technology “MISiS” (NUST MISIS) together with fellow Russian scientists have succeeded in perfecting a... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-14T13:01+0000

2021-09-14T13:01+0000

2021-09-14T13:09+0000

russia

surgery

scientists

surgeons

tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089063321_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d84c71c09466d417560bf314a80d3c1d.jpg

Polylactide is a polymer used in surgery for suture fixation and other auxiliary tasks. Characterised by high biocompatibility and total biodegradability, it is composed of lactic acid molecules, which play an important role in metabolism. It is produced from low-cost plant material with high sugar content.Polylactide has a distinctive shape memory effect (SME): after deformation, it can quickly return to its original state. This makes the polymer optimally suited for the development of “self-fitting” implants, the scientists at NUST MISIS said. Such implants are used to treat defects in bones that do not carry a support load.The use of such implants will avoid time-consuming adjustment to the injured area, which will greatly facilitate the surgeon's work and reduce surgical time, the scientists explained. A product with the required shape can be shrunk to a comfortable size and placed on the site of the defect and then heated, allowing the SME implant to take the desired position itself.According to scientists, polylactide has only one notable disadvantage. The operating temperature at which the shape memory effect is activated (55-65 °C) is too high to work with human tissues. Researchers at NUST MISIS have developed a new polymer composite based on polylactide that takes the old shape already at 45 °C, which is just about acceptable for short-term exposure to the body.The new material is a matrix of polylactide with spherical inclusions of another polymer, polycaprolactone. The material is produced by extrusion, in other words by mechanical mixing in a hot chamber. The researchers at NUST MISIS have fully described the SME parameters, thermal and mechanical characteristics of the new composite. Their study was published in the Polymers journal.The work was carried out with the participation of scientists from the Kosygin State University of Russia. In the future, the research team plans to improve the regenerative properties of the material by adding special bioactive ceramics, as well as develop new non-temperature methods of activating the shape memory effect.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, surgery, scientists, surgeons, tech