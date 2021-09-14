Putin Confirms He Self-Isolates After 'Communicating With COVID-Positive Person For a Whole Day'

"I had to postpone my visit to Tajikistan because several people in my close entourage fell ill. One of them, a person who works in close contact with me, was vaccinated, his antibody titer decreased and he got re-vaccinated, but it appears it was a bit late, as I believe he fell ill three days after re-vaccination. I communicated with him all day long," Putin said.The Russian president added that his antibody titer is still high.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to the national cabinet on Tuesday that he is self-isolating after contacts with several coronavirus-positive people, adding that one of them was inoculated against the coronavirus but did not manage to get a booster shot timely.
