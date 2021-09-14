Registration was successful!
Putin Confirms He Self-Isolates After 'Communicating With COVID-Positive Person For a Whole Day'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to the national cabinet on Tuesday that he is self-isolating after contacts with several...
"I had to postpone my visit to Tajikistan because several people in my close entourage fell ill. One of them, a person who works in close contact with me, was vaccinated, his antibody titer decreased and he got re-vaccinated, but it appears it was a bit late, as I believe he fell ill three days after re-vaccination. I communicated with him all day long," Putin said.The Russian president added that his antibody titer is still high.
Sputnik format missing a worried face. Praying he stays healthy. Hugs and kisses to you President Putin
Putin Confirms He Self-Isolates After 'Communicating With COVID-Positive Person For a Whole Day'

12:57 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 14.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to the national cabinet on Tuesday that he is self-isolating after contacts with several coronavirus-positive people, adding that one of them was inoculated against the coronavirus but did not manage to get a booster shot timely.
"I had to postpone my visit to Tajikistan because several people in my close entourage fell ill. One of them, a person who works in close contact with me, was vaccinated, his antibody titer decreased and he got re-vaccinated, but it appears it was a bit late, as I believe he fell ill three days after re-vaccination. I communicated with him all day long," Putin said.
The Russian president added that his antibody titer is still high.
Sputnik format missing a worried face. Praying he stays healthy. Hugs and kisses to you President Putin
EErikao
14 September, 16:08 GMT
