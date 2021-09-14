Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/potty-trained-cows-can-save-the-earth-from-acid-rains-1089065329.html
Potty-Trained Cows Can Save the Earth From Acid Rains
Potty-Trained Cows Can Save the Earth From Acid Rains
The experiment involved cows receiving a tasty treat after they urinated inside a special pen; if the cattle urinated outside that pen after the initial... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
A team of scientists has conducted a study to determine whether cows can be trained to urinate in a designated area, in a bid to lessen the impact of cattle bodily waste on the environment.Lindsay Matthews, animal behavioral scientist at New Zealand's University of Auckland and senior author of the study, explained that massive amounts of urine waste pose a serious environmental issue.Matthews also mentioned that a single cow can produce about 30 liters of urine per day.According to the media outlet, the study, which was published Monday in the Current Biology journal, began with a “half-in-jest question” on a New Zealand radio talk show about the problem of livestock waste.Working at a lab in Dummerstorf, Germany, the researchers sought to train the cows by placing them in a special pen, waiting until the animals urinated and then rewarding them with a treat in the form of a sweet liquid. If the cattle were to urinate outside the pen after the initial training, they received a squirt of cold water instead.As the media outlet points out, however, researchers only trained cows to urinate, not defecate, though Matthews predicted that cows can potentially be trained to go Number 2 in a designated place as well.
Potty-Trained Cows Can Save the Earth From Acid Rains

12:52 GMT 14.09.2021
Andrei Dergalin
The experiment involved cows receiving a tasty treat after they urinated inside a special pen; if the cattle urinated outside that pen after the initial training, they would get a squirt of cold water instead.
A team of scientists has conducted a study to determine whether cows can be trained to urinate in a designated area, in a bid to lessen the impact of cattle bodily waste on the environment.
Lindsay Matthews, animal behavioral scientist at New Zealand's University of Auckland and senior author of the study, explained that massive amounts of urine waste pose a serious environmental issue.
Urine contains nitrogen that becomes ammonia when mixed with feces, which is "an environmental issue with acid rain and other problems", as AP puts it citing Matthews. He added that the substance can taint the water with nitrates and create nitrous oxide, an airborne pollutant.
Matthews also mentioned that a single cow can produce about 30 liters of urine per day.
According to the media outlet, the study, which was published Monday in the Current Biology journal, began with a “half-in-jest question” on a New Zealand radio talk show about the problem of livestock waste.
Indian Village Treats COVID-19 Patients With Cow Urine and Dung - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2021
Traditional Recipe: Indian Village Treats COVID-19 Patients With Cow Urine and Dung
10 May, 12:04 GMT
Working at a lab in Dummerstorf, Germany, the researchers sought to train the cows by placing them in a special pen, waiting until the animals urinated and then rewarding them with a treat in the form of a sweet liquid. If the cattle were to urinate outside the pen after the initial training, they received a squirt of cold water instead.
Out of 16 cows, eleven learned to use the so-called “MooLoo” when they had to urinate.
As the media outlet points out, however, researchers only trained cows to urinate, not defecate, though Matthews predicted that cows can potentially be trained to go Number 2 in a designated place as well.
