https://sputniknews.com/20210914/polls-show-majority-of-americans-against-bidens-vaccine-mandates-1089045430.html
Polls Show Majority of Americans Against Biden's Vaccine Mandates
Polls Show Majority of Americans Against Biden's Vaccine Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan & co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Lewis County General Hospital in New York... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T09:25+0000
2021-09-14T09:25+0000
2021-09-14T10:02+0000
radio
us
china
isis
nytimes
vaccine
green party
mandate
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089045400_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8bb827f842ec8ab36ed215b08e27c59.jpg
Polls Show Majority of Americans Against Biden's Vaccine Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Lewis County General Hospital in New York will temporarily close its maternity ward after several nurses resigned, and the majority of Americans opposing President Biden’s vaccine mandate for employees of mid-size or larger companies.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | German Elections, Nord Stream 2 Completed, and Angela Merkel's Last Days as ChancellorDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Rare Earth Minerals in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and President Biden's ToneIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Julian Assange, Joe Biden is seen unfavorably in Germany, and future German political coalitions. Peter talked about the demand for gas in Germany and the completion of Nord Stream 2. Peter discussed the European Union and the sanctions on Belarus.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about drone strikes in Afghanistan, women in Afghanistan, and the end of American nation-building. Daniel spoke about President Biden and the innocent Afghans killed by drone strikes in Kabul. Daniel talked about the Taliban* and its similarities with Saudi Arabian culture.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com* Terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089045400_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0aa9cbaebbf4cd266e157fe8dd773e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
radio, us, china, isis, nytimes, vaccine, green party, mandate, the backstory, аудио
Polls Show Majority of Americans Against Biden's Vaccine Mandates
09:25 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 14.09.2021)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan & co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Lewis County General Hospital in New York will temporarily close its maternity ward after several nurses resigned, and the majority of Americans opposing President Biden’s vaccine mandate for employees of mid-size or larger companies.
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | German Elections, Nord Stream 2 Completed, and Angela Merkel's Last Days as Chancellor
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Rare Earth Minerals in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and President Biden's Tone
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Julian Assange, Joe Biden is seen unfavorably in Germany, and future German political coalitions. Peter talked about the demand for gas in Germany and the completion of Nord Stream 2. Peter discussed the European Union and the sanctions on Belarus.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about drone strikes in Afghanistan, women in Afghanistan, and the end of American nation-building. Daniel spoke about President Biden and the innocent Afghans killed by drone strikes in Kabul. Daniel talked about the Taliban* and its similarities with Saudi Arabian culture.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
* Terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.