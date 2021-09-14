Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Czech President Zeman Hospitalised

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/pla-warships-reportedly-sail-near-alaska-1089060842.html
PLA Warships Reportedly Sail Near Alaska
PLA Warships Reportedly Sail Near Alaska
A website affiliated with the US Defense Department reported on Sunday that a naval flotilla of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), featuring one of... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T10:32+0000
2021-09-14T10:41+0000
us
china
people's liberation army (pla) navy
news
military & intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103363/04/1033630456_33:0:3494:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_8c0c0404897c8d34a1ae205fb2992469.jpg
If the report is true, activities by Chinese warships are likely a normal far-sea training amid the PLA Navy's rapid development of such capabilities, Chinese analysts said on Monday, noting that this could also be seen as a countermeasure against US military provocations on China's doorsteps in the name of freedom of navigation.A four-ship PLA Navy task force, including a guided missile cruiser, a guided missile destroyer, a general intelligence vessel and an auxiliary vessel sailed in international waters inside the US Exclusive Economic Zone, off the coast of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, on August 29 and 30, the US Department of Defense reported on Sunday on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) website citing a release from the US Coast Guard District 17.While the DVIDS report did not name the four PLA vessels, military observers said they are likely of the same flotilla that sailed east through the Soya Strait into the Pacific Ocean on August 24, as the timing and location would logically fit together.The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force on August 24 spotted a PLA Navy flotilla consisting of four warships, namely the Type 055 destroyer Nanchang, the Type 052D destroyer Guiyang, a Type 903A supply ship with hull number 903, and a surveillance ship with hull number 799, which passed through the Soya Strait from the Sea of Japan and then sailed east, Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff said in a press release on August 25.China and many countries classify the Type 055 as a destroyer but the US sees it as a cruiser.During the activities of the PLA's warships near Alaska, US Coast Guard cutters Bertholf and Kimball were also operating in the area, the DVIDS report said, noting that the interactions between the US and Chinese vessels were safe and professional, and verbal communications were in accordance with international standards set forth in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium's Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.The DVIDS report became unavailable for unknown reasons on Monday.China has yet to announce any related information as of Monday evening.Assuming the US report is true, the PLA naval flotilla operated in the international waters, which means this could be a normal far-sea training and the Chinese ships did not show any sign of aggression or provocation, Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military expert, told the Global Times on Monday.The flotilla, led by the 10,000 ton-class Type 055 destroyer, displayed the PLA Navy's rapid development in far-sea capabilities as Chinese warships are expected to train in more distant, unfamiliar waters in the future, Wei said, noting that the US sent coast guard ships because it is wary of the presence of Chinese warships close to the country, particularly advanced destroyers like the Type 055.Warships from the US have been making frequent provocations near China in the name of freedom of navigation and now it might feel a little uncomfortable to see Chinese warships on its doorsteps, Wei said, stressing that "this is a countermeasure and a signal against the US actions of hegemony." As for why the US deleted the report, a Chinese military expert who requested to remain anonymous told the Global Times on Monday that it is possible that there were factual errors. If report is true, the US could feel it lost face by having Chinese warships sailing near it, taking some of its own medicine of freedom of navigation.This is not the first time the PLA Navy has sent warships to the region. In 2015, five PLA Navy ships transited expeditiously and continuously through the Aleutian Island chain in a manner consistent with international law, the US Naval Institute News reported at the time. It was an "innocent passage" within 12 nautical miles of the Aleutian Islands, the report said.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103363/04/1033630456_465:0:3061:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_8819b2f5c780e8455a695d306b8ffedd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, people's liberation army (pla) navy, news, military & intelligence

PLA Warships Reportedly Sail Near Alaska

10:32 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 14.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTINChinese navy warship, the DDG-171 Haikou destroyer, patrols the waters of the Gulf of Aden (file photo)
Chinese navy warship, the DDG-171 Haikou destroyer, patrols the waters of the Gulf of Aden (file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Subscribe
A website affiliated with the US Defense Department reported on Sunday that a naval flotilla of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), featuring one of China's most powerful warships, recently sailed in international waters near Alaska. However, the report was deleted for unknown reasons on Monday.
If the report is true, activities by Chinese warships are likely a normal far-sea training amid the PLA Navy's rapid development of such capabilities, Chinese analysts said on Monday, noting that this could also be seen as a countermeasure against US military provocations on China's doorsteps in the name of freedom of navigation.

A four-ship PLA Navy task force, including a guided missile cruiser, a guided missile destroyer, a general intelligence vessel and an auxiliary vessel sailed in international waters inside the US Exclusive Economic Zone, off the coast of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, on August 29 and 30, the US Department of Defense reported on Sunday on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) website citing a release from the US Coast Guard District 17.

While the DVIDS report did not name the four PLA vessels, military observers said they are likely of the same flotilla that sailed east through the Soya Strait into the Pacific Ocean on August 24, as the timing and location would logically fit together.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force on August 24 spotted a PLA Navy flotilla consisting of four warships, namely the Type 055 destroyer Nanchang, the Type 052D destroyer Guiyang, a Type 903A supply ship with hull number 903, and a surveillance ship with hull number 799, which passed through the Soya Strait from the Sea of Japan and then sailed east, Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff said in a press release on August 25.

China and many countries classify the Type 055 as a destroyer but the US sees it as a cruiser.

During the activities of the PLA's warships near Alaska, US Coast Guard cutters Bertholf and Kimball were also operating in the area, the DVIDS report said, noting that the interactions between the US and Chinese vessels were safe and professional, and verbal communications were in accordance with international standards set forth in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium's Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

The DVIDS report became unavailable for unknown reasons on Monday.

China has yet to announce any related information as of Monday evening.

Assuming the US report is true, the PLA naval flotilla operated in the international waters, which means this could be a normal far-sea training and the Chinese ships did not show any sign of aggression or provocation, Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military expert, told the Global Times on Monday.

The flotilla, led by the 10,000 ton-class Type 055 destroyer, displayed the PLA Navy's rapid development in far-sea capabilities as Chinese warships are expected to train in more distant, unfamiliar waters in the future, Wei said, noting that the US sent coast guard ships because it is wary of the presence of Chinese warships close to the country, particularly advanced destroyers like the Type 055.

Warships from the US have been making frequent provocations near China in the name of freedom of navigation and now it might feel a little uncomfortable to see Chinese warships on its doorsteps, Wei said, stressing that "this is a countermeasure and a signal against the US actions of hegemony."

As for why the US deleted the report, a Chinese military expert who requested to remain anonymous told the Global Times on Monday that it is possible that there were factual errors. If report is true, the US could feel it lost face by having Chinese warships sailing near it, taking some of its own medicine of freedom of navigation.

This is not the first time the PLA Navy has sent warships to the region. In 2015, five PLA Navy ships transited expeditiously and continuously through the Aleutian Island chain in a manner consistent with international law, the US Naval Institute News reported at the time. It was an "innocent passage" within 12 nautical miles of the Aleutian Islands, the report said.
This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTUS Think Tank Claims Iran Could Have Enough Weapons-grade Uranium for Nuke in a Month
10:32 GMTPLA Warships Reportedly Sail Near Alaska
10:29 GMTRussia's National Clearing Centre's New Model to Provide Early Warning for Asset Volatility Changes
10:29 GMTSee the Irony? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts On 'Tax the Rich' Dress to $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala
10:29 GMTCzech President Zeman Hospitalised
09:25 GMTTaliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report
09:13 GMTDistress in Uttar Pradesh, India After More Children Succumb to Dengue; Death Toll Exceeds 200
09:00 GMTUK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations ‘Seriously and Soon’
08:58 GMTPutin Plans To Self-Isolate As Coronavirus Cases Detected Among His Acquaintances, Kremlin Says
07:53 GMTMemories That Didn't Happen? Idaho Company Can’t Corroborate Biden's 'First Job Offer' Claim
07:49 GMT‘We Don’t Need to Hear Lies’: Blinken Excoriated By Lawmakers Over Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal
07:42 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $800 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
07:37 GMTScientists Discover 500-Million-Year-Old 'Worm-Like' Fossil Called Palaeoscolecid in North America
07:24 GMTTokyo Preparing Suga's Visit to US for 24 September Quad Summit, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:17 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Japanese Coast
07:10 GMTIndia Looks to Get Quad Involved in Afghanistan as US Announces Group's First-Ever Leaders' Summit
06:46 GMTWith Israel & Hamas Locking Horns Again, a Gaza-Based Expert Says Full-Fledged War Still Unlikely
06:45 GMTSpaceX Launches 51 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
06:38 GMTTraffic Noise Linked to Dementia in Pioneering Study
06:36 GMTBiden's Feed From Idaho Cut Off by White House and We'll Never Know What He Had to Say