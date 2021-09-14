Operations Resume at Libya's Ports After Protesters Blocked Tankers From Loading

Loading has resumed at the Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports in eastern Libya after being disrupted by protests, according to media reports.Earlier in the day, activists blocked oil tankers from loading at two Libyan ports.On Friday, Libya’s National Oil Corporation(NOC) announced that ports were reopened after being blocked by protesters who said they wanted jobs for local people and changes to the leadership of the NOC.Since the overthrow and assassination of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been ravaged by fighting between two rival governments, based in the country's west and the east. After the UN arranged its nationwide ceasefire deal last year, the Government of National Unity (GNU) was created in March, which is set to rule the country until the December general election.
