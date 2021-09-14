NHC: Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall Along Texas Coast

On Tuesday, the NHC said that Hurricane Nicholas made a landfall along the Texas coast.US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the southeastern state of Louisiana in connection with tropical storm Nicholas raging across the region, the White House said."Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Nicholas beginning on September 12, 2021, and continuing," the administration said in a statement late on Monday.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
