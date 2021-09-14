Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish Et Al Steal Limelight on Red Carpet
Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish Et Al Steal Limelight on Red Carpet
The Met Gala 2021, which was held this Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, has adopted the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
met gala

Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish Et Al Steal Limelight on Red Carpet

14:20 GMT 14.09.2021
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
The Met Gala 2021, which was held this Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, has adopted the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’.
High on fashion and with their quirky fashion style, Hollywood celebs Rihanna, Megan Fox, Lil Nas X, Kendall Jenner, and many others dazzled , turning heads on the red carpet event, Met Gala 2021.
From strong classical styles to dramatic avatars or princesses, the celebs flaunted their fashion quotient with much elan. Here are some of the best-dressed couples who pulled off their ensemble quite well.
American model, socialite-turned-businesswoman Kim Kardashian stole the show in a complete undercover black Balenciaga Haute Couture outfit.
Rapper Lil Nas X was all glitter and gold as he donned three dramatic looks designed by Versace.
The 22-year old made a striking entry in a golden cape that exudes regality. He then revealed gleaming Medusa-adorned armour, a symbol of protection from the prejudices faced as a black, queer person.
For his third look, Naz donned a skin-tight bodysuit representing living life as oneself.
Pop star Rihanna shone bright like a diamond and flaunted her curves with a black Balenciaga hat and coat.
Actress Megan Fox also looked stunning in a red ensemble by Dundas, showing off the cut-outs and lace-ups.
Taking inspiration from Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, model Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the see-through embellished gown from Givenchy.
Singer Billie Eilish, who co-chaired the gala, looked like a princess in a dreamy light pink gown from fashion designer Oscar De La Renta.
Model Gigi Hadid wore ivory coloured Prada gown paired with black gloves.
Singer Jennifer Lopez looked ravishing in a brown embroidered gown by fashion designer Ralph Lauren, with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, paired up with a faux fur shearling coat.
And supermodel Iman made quite a stunning entry in a gold outfit by fashion designer Harris Reed that took her 400 hours to make.
The Met Gala 2021, which is also referred to as the fashion world’s Oscar Night, is an annual fund-raising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Its opening-night party marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.
Actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, singer Billie Eilish and tennis player Naomi Osaka co-chaired the charity ball this year.
Last year, the Met Gala, which is normally held in early May, was cancelled because of the pandemic.
The Met Gala 2021 will be held in two parts.
The first show, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," is opening to the public on 18 September to celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary.
The second exhibit - "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - will kick off in May 2022.
