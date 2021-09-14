Registration was successful!
LIVE: Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Meet the Best Guard Dog Ever
Meet the Best Guard Dog Ever
dog, videoclub, chihuahua

Meet the Best Guard Dog Ever

16:30 GMT 14.09.2021
© Photo : scottyhubs/instagramBeware of the dogs
Beware of the dogs - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© Photo : scottyhubs/instagram
Ever thought about ensuring better protection of your house or other property? Consider adopting a dog. Watch this video to learn which breed meets all the criteria for a guard dog...
Meet Gracie, a very popular dog breed who resides happily in Arizona. She is a real celebrity as photos and videos featuring her always gain tens of thousands of views and 'likes'.
This video was not an exception as Gracie's owner filmed it with a touch of suspense...
Surprise!
© 2021 Sputnik.
