Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/live-world-leaders-kick-off-76th-unga-session-in-new-york-city-1089077857.html
LIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
LIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly will see world leaders make a grand return to New York City after the previous year's session was... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T20:32+0000
2021-09-14T20:32+0000
new york city
united nations general assembly (unga)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg
Sputnik is live from New York City as the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly kicks off in the Big Apple for its opening day. This year's theme for the gathering will focus on world leaders' efforts to "build resilience" in the face of the ongoing pandemic, among other objectives.The first day of events will see each member state given the opportunity to participate in the high-level General Debate, the UN's most prominent annual event of the nine-day gathering.Follow out live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_131:0:2234:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5f43e80204d8a7ffcf3e43f334122e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york city, united nations general assembly (unga)

LIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City

20:32 GMT 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / Adam RountreeIn this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / Adam Rountree
Subscribe
The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly will see world leaders make a grand return to New York City after the previous year's session was forced mostly online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sputnik is live from New York City as the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly kicks off in the Big Apple for its opening day. This year's theme for the gathering will focus on world leaders' efforts to "build resilience" in the face of the ongoing pandemic, among other objectives.
The first day of events will see each member state given the opportunity to participate in the high-level General Debate, the UN's most prominent annual event of the nine-day gathering.
Follow out live feed to find out more.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:25 GMTWhy California Recall Election Procedure Triggers GOP Suspicion
21:06 GMTSenate Foreign Relations Committee Grills Blinken Over 'Fatally Flawed' Afghanistan Withdrawal
20:48 GMTUS Gen. Milley Reassured China Twice in Trump’s Last Days POTUS Wouldn’t Attack, Woodward Book Says
20:32 GMTLIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
20:03 GMTManchester United Fall to BSC Young Boys in Shocking Fashion
19:54 GMTVideo: Alleged Airstrike Reportedly Hits PMF Vehicles Along Syria-Iraq Border
19:04 GMTExperimental Concrete Made With Human Blood & Urine Could Help Colonize Mars, Scientists Say
18:58 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
18:51 GMTUS Democratic Representatives Seeking to Defund Police Spend Thousands on Personal Security – Report
18:26 GMTPrince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says
18:09 GMTToxic Compound Spotted on Venus Found in Penguin Dung, Media Says
18:01 GMTCables, Drones, Lipstick on Pigs: Highlights of Blinken’s Congressional Grilling on Afghan Disaster
17:56 GMTAl-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says
17:37 GMTEx-Manchester United Star's Comments Spark Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Fan War on Twitter
17:13 GMTPresence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
17:10 GMTRecall Election: Will California Voters Oust Gov. Newsom & Embrace a Black Conservative Candidate?
17:07 GMTLIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites
16:54 GMTDeep Space Mystery: Unusual Radio Signal Detected Near Centre of Milky Way Baffles Scientists
16:47 GMTChina Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet
16:30 GMTMeet the Best Guard Dog Ever