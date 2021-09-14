Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/live-updates-india-reports-25404-new-covid-19-cases-1089050881.html
Live Updates: India Reports 25,404 New COVID-19 Cases
Live Updates: India Reports 25,404 New COVID-19 Cases
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.639 million, while over 225 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
People wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a hospital in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India Reports 25,404 New COVID-19 Cases

06:21 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 14.09.2021)
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.639 million, while over 225 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 41.2 million infected and 662,000 fatalities. It is followed by India (33.2 million cases and a death toll of over 442,000) and Brazil (21 million cases, 587,000 deaths).
Just over half the US population supports the idea that everyone must have compulsory evidence of vaccination against the COVID-19 vaccine before participating in any work, shopping, social or other activities outside their homes, a new poll, which was conducted by the SSRS research company for CNN, revealed.
Meanwhile, medical officers in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have recommended that all 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered a COVID-19 vaccine in a letter addressed to each of the health ministers in the four countries of the United Kingdom.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:09 GMT 14.09.2021
Pakistan Reports 2,580 New COVID-19 Cases
06:39 GMT 14.09.2021
Lockdowns 'Absolutely Last Resort' to Combat COVID-19 This Winter, UK Vaccines Minister Says
"Lockdowns will be an absolutely last resort. What we're trying to do at the moment is to transition this virus from pandemic to endemic through a massive vaccination programme," Nadhim Zahawi said.
06:23 GMT 14.09.2021
Japan to Send Extra 1.3Mln Doses of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine to Asian Nations
Japan will provide an additional 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca to Asian countries, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

"Based on requests from the relevant countries, we have decided to provide 500,000 doses to Taiwan, 400,000 doses to Vietnam, 300,000 doses to Thailand and 100,000 doses to Brunei. They will be sent when ready," Motegi said at a briefing.

All the doses designed for export are produced under license in Japan.

The Japanese government has inked a contract for 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine but decided not to roll it out across the country due to reports of blood clots.
06:22 GMT 14.09.2021
India Reports 25,404 New COVID-19 Cases
