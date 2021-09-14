LA Police Find Missing British Actress After Days Searching but Public Has Questions
© AFP 2021 / MATT WINKELMEYERTanya Fear attends "aTypical Wednesday" Los Angeles Premiere at The Montalban on June 24, 2020 in Hollywood, California
‘Doctor Who’ star Tanya Fear, 31, was reported missing in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actress has been living in the city for the past six years on an “on and off” basis.
The family of Tanya Fear announced that the actress has been found safe in Los Angeles, after days of police searching and a social media campaign to bring her home safely.
“Our family is overjoyed and relieved to confirm that Tanya has been found,” a message posted through #FindTanyaFear Twitter account run by the actress’s family reads.
The ‘Doctor Who’ actress and stand-up comedian is currently with “a family friend”, according to a message.
The family also wrote that the 31-year-old was “not physically harmed” by was still seen by local doctors “as a precaution”.
Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/f74REMH9K7— #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021
They thanked police and “the LA community” for helping to locate Fear, who had been living in Los Angeles for six years “on and off”.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to BBC that Tanya Fear has been found but stopped short of revealing any further details about her state and circumstances around her disappearance.
Fear, who starred in a 2018 episode of ‘Doctor Who’, was reported missing by a friend on Thursday. The family-run account stated that she was last spotted leaving her apartment at Hollywood Bowl on 9 September, without taking a phone or a purse with her.
As the family and friends sounded the alarm, #FindTanyaFear campaign went viral on social media.
No details were forthcoming after Fear’s discovery, so the public is now curious what could have possibly happened to the Brit.
Any update on where she was at since Thursday?— Cish³³ (@thecish) September 13, 2021
Wonderful! What's happened? Really hope she's ok— Louise Rhian Poole (@LouiseRhianDiva) September 13, 2021
Oh nice, we can start drinking now. Is she okay?— 🇿🇼Hailey's Father🇿🇼 (@CliffTapi) September 13, 2021
So happy with this outcome. Thoughts to her family and beautiful mum. Please respect both theirs and Tanya's privacy.— Joe Halliday (@JojoChampion) September 14, 2021