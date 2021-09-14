Registration was successful!
International
Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

LA Police Find Missing British Actress After Days Searching but Public Has Questions
LA Police Find Missing British Actress After Days Searching but Public Has Questions
'Doctor Who' star Tanya Fear, 31, was reported missing in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actress has been living in the city for the past six years on an "on and off" basis.
united kingdom
missing
united states
The family of Tanya Fear announced that the actress has been found safe in Los Angeles, after days of police searching and a social media campaign to bring her home safely.The ‘Doctor Who’ actress and stand-up comedian is currently with “a family friend”, according to a message.The family also wrote that the 31-year-old was “not physically harmed” by was still seen by local doctors “as a precaution”.They thanked police and “the LA community” for helping to locate Fear, who had been living in Los Angeles for six years “on and off”.A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to BBC that Tanya Fear has been found but stopped short of revealing any further details about her state and circumstances around her disappearance.Fear, who starred in a 2018 episode of ‘Doctor Who’, was reported missing by a friend on Thursday. The family-run account stated that she was last spotted leaving her apartment at Hollywood Bowl on 9 September, without taking a phone or a purse with her.As the family and friends sounded the alarm, #FindTanyaFear campaign went viral on social media.No details were forthcoming after Fear’s discovery, so the public is now curious what could have possibly happened to the Brit.
united kingdom
united kingdom, missing, united states

13:57 GMT 14.09.2021
Tanya Fear attends "aTypical Wednesday" Los Angeles Premiere at The Montalban on June 24, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Tanya Fear attends aTypical Wednesday Los Angeles Premiere at The Montalban on June 24, 2020 in Hollywood, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MATT WINKELMEYER
The family of Tanya Fear announced that the actress has been found safe in Los Angeles, after days of police searching and a social media campaign to bring her home safely.
“Our family is overjoyed and relieved to confirm that Tanya has been found,” a message posted through #FindTanyaFear Twitter account run by the actress’s family reads.
The ‘Doctor Who’ actress and stand-up comedian is currently with “a family friend”, according to a message.
The family also wrote that the 31-year-old was “not physically harmed” by was still seen by local doctors “as a precaution”.
They thanked police and “the LA community” for helping to locate Fear, who had been living in Los Angeles for six years “on and off”.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to BBC that Tanya Fear has been found but stopped short of revealing any further details about her state and circumstances around her disappearance.
Fear, who starred in a 2018 episode of ‘Doctor Who’, was reported missing by a friend on Thursday. The family-run account stated that she was last spotted leaving her apartment at Hollywood Bowl on 9 September, without taking a phone or a purse with her.
As the family and friends sounded the alarm, #FindTanyaFear campaign went viral on social media.
No details were forthcoming after Fear’s discovery, so the public is now curious what could have possibly happened to the Brit.
