Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Explosions Sound Off Along Syria-Iraq Border Area - Report

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/joint-chiefs-chairman-reportedly-promised-to-warn-china-in-case-of-us-preemptive-attack-1089076759.html
Joint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
Joint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
Relations between China and the United States plummeted during Donald Trump’s presidency after Washington kicked off a trade and tariff war worth hundreds of... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T18:58+0000
2021-09-14T19:34+0000
bob woodward
donald trump
mark milley
preemptive strike
strike
li zuocheng
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe33f3afc3281eb621f462dfa22dfdf8.jpg
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley reportedly promised to warn his Chinese counterpart, Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army’s headquarters, that he would personally warn him if Donald Trump ordered a preemptive attack on China.Milley’s supposed assurances were mentioned in a new book due to be released next week by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which claims to provide an inside look at the transition period between the Trump and Biden presidencies. Excerpts of the book, entitled ‘Peril’, were released by the Post on Tuesday.According to Woodward and Costa, Milley secretly phoned General Li twice, on 30 October 2020, and again on 8 January 2021, to calm the top Chinese military official.The first phone call reportedly took place after Milley reviewed intelligence suggesting that Beijing feared Washington may be preparing to attack amid tensions in the South China Sea and Trump’s bellicose rhetoric.“You and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise,” the Joint Chiefs chairman supposedly promised.The second call is said to have taken place in January, according to Woodward and Costa’s account, and was related to Chinese concerns about potential instability in the US following the events of 6 January at the Capitol.“We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes,” Milley reportedly said.In addition to calling Li, Milley was also said to have phoned the US Indo-Pacific Command to ask them to postpone upcoming military drills to assuage the Chinese.Woodward and Costa's book further claims that Milley summoned senior officers to speak with him and asked them to make sure he was involved if the president suddenly gave any order to launch nuclear weapons.‘Woke General' vs. TrumpTrump appointed Milley in 2018, but the two men had a very public falling out in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the violence at the Capitol in January. Trump has accused Milley and other “woke generals" under Biden of focusing on ‘critical race theory’ instead of tackling America’s real “enemies.” Milley, meanwhile, is reported to have expressed fears that Trump might try to hang on to power after his loss to Biden in November.The former president has yet to comment on Woodward’s new book, but has generally dismissed claims made about him in ‘insider accounts’ of his presidency. He called one of Woodward’s earlier books about him, 2018's 'Fear', a work of “fiction,” “a Joke,” and “another assault against [him]…using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources.”
Erfahrungsbericht zur Herpesbehandlung Bei mir wurde seit 2 Jahren Genitalherpes diagnostiziert und ich suche nach einer Heilung. Ich las auf dieser Plattform ein Zeugnis von einer Frau, die mit Doktor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine von Diabetes geheilt wurde, nach vielen Diskussionen und einigen Fragen, die er Kräutermedizin vorbereitete und nach meiner Adresse fragte. 3 Tage später erhielt ich das Kräuterarzneimittel und mit seiner Prädikation, einschließlich der offiziellen E-Mail-Adresse des Arztes. Ich kontaktierte den Arzt durch sein Schreiben und trank 21 Tage lang Kräutermedizin. Nachdem ich die Kräutermedizin beendet hatte, ging ich zu einem Test und mein IgG-Ergebnis wurde negativ bestätigt, ohne dass in meinem Blut ein Virus gefunden wurde. Kontaktieren Sie Doktor Ahmed und lassen Sie sich heilen. mailen Sie ihm an; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com oder senden Sie ihm eine WhatsApp-SMS +14436204203 . Er hat pflanzliche Heilmittel gegen Diabetes, Hepatitis, Krebs, Leukämie, Fibrose
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_799246f12173c927828fbd8f4452e068.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bob woodward, donald trump, mark milley, preemptive strike, strike, li zuocheng

Joint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack

18:58 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 19:34 GMT 14.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Caroline BrehmanChairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Relations between China and the United States plummeted during Donald Trump’s presidency after Washington kicked off a trade and tariff war worth hundreds of billions of dollars and ramped up US military deployments in Asia. The slide has continued under Joe Biden amid the Democrat’s obsession with Taiwan.
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley reportedly promised to warn his Chinese counterpart, Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army’s headquarters, that he would personally warn him if Donald Trump ordered a preemptive attack on China.
Milley’s supposed assurances were mentioned in a new book due to be released next week by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which claims to provide an inside look at the transition period between the Trump and Biden presidencies. Excerpts of the book, entitled ‘Peril’, were released by the Post on Tuesday.
According to Woodward and Costa, Milley secretly phoned General Li twice, on 30 October 2020, and again on 8 January 2021, to calm the top Chinese military official.
The first phone call reportedly took place after Milley reviewed intelligence suggesting that Beijing feared Washington may be preparing to attack amid tensions in the South China Sea and Trump’s bellicose rhetoric.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley reportedly said. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you,” the general added, using military jargon for active warfare.

“You and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise,” the Joint Chiefs chairman supposedly promised.
The second call is said to have taken place in January, according to Woodward and Costa’s account, and was related to Chinese concerns about potential instability in the US following the events of 6 January at the Capitol.
“We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes,” Milley reportedly said.
In addition to calling Li, Milley was also said to have phoned the US Indo-Pacific Command to ask them to postpone upcoming military drills to assuage the Chinese.
The general reportedly also spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on 8 January as well, discussing the president’s mental state and “agreeing” with her assessment that Trump was “unstable” and “crazy” but assuring her that there were “a lot of checks in the system” to prevent him from unilaterally starting a war or ordering a nuclear strike.
Woodward and Costa's book further claims that Milley summoned senior officers to speak with him and asked them to make sure he was involved if the president suddenly gave any order to launch nuclear weapons.
‘Woke General' vs. Trump
Trump appointed Milley in 2018, but the two men had a very public falling out in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the violence at the Capitol in January. Trump has accused Milley and other “woke generals" under Biden of focusing on ‘critical race theory’ instead of tackling America’s real “enemies.” Milley, meanwhile, is reported to have expressed fears that Trump might try to hang on to power after his loss to Biden in November.
The former president has yet to comment on Woodward’s new book, but has generally dismissed claims made about him in ‘insider accounts’ of his presidency. He called one of Woodward’s earlier books about him, 2018's 'Fear', a work of “fiction,” “a Joke,” and “another assault against [him]…using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources.”
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Erfahrungsbericht zur Herpesbehandlung Bei mir wurde seit 2 Jahren Genitalherpes diagnostiziert und ich suche nach einer Heilung. Ich las auf dieser Plattform ein Zeugnis von einer Frau, die mit Doktor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine von Diabetes geheilt wurde, nach vielen Diskussionen und einigen Fragen, die er Kräutermedizin vorbereitete und nach meiner Adresse fragte. 3 Tage später erhielt ich das Kräuterarzneimittel und mit seiner Prädikation, einschließlich der offiziellen E-Mail-Adresse des Arztes. Ich kontaktierte den Arzt durch sein Schreiben und trank 21 Tage lang Kräutermedizin. Nachdem ich die Kräutermedizin beendet hatte, ging ich zu einem Test und mein IgG-Ergebnis wurde negativ bestätigt, ohne dass in meinem Blut ein Virus gefunden wurde. Kontaktieren Sie Doktor Ahmed und lassen Sie sich heilen. mailen Sie ihm an; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com oder senden Sie ihm eine WhatsApp-SMS +14436204203 . Er hat pflanzliche Heilmittel gegen Diabetes, Hepatitis, Krebs, Leukämie, Fibrose
pppeter pero
14 September, 22:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:54 GMTExplosions Sound Off Along Syria-Iraq Border Area - Report
19:04 GMTExperimental Concrete Made With Human Blood & Urine Could Help Colonize Mars, Scientists Say
18:58 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
18:51 GMTUS Democratic Representatives Seeking to Defund Police Spend Thousands on Personal Security – Report
18:26 GMTPrince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says
18:09 GMTToxic Compound Spotted on Venus Found in Penguin Dung, Media Says
18:01 GMTCables, Drones, Lipstick on Pigs: Highlights of Blinken’s Congressional Grilling on Afghan Disaster
17:56 GMTAl-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says
17:37 GMTEx-Manchester United Star's Comments Spark Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Fan War on Twitter
17:13 GMTPresence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
17:10 GMTRecall Election: Will California Voters Oust Gov. Newsom & Embrace a Black Conservative Candidate?
17:07 GMTLIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites
16:54 GMTDeep Space Mystery: Unusual Radio Signal Detected Near Centre of Milky Way Baffles Scientists
16:47 GMTChina Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet
16:30 GMTMeet the Best Guard Dog Ever
16:22 GMTIran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions
16:07 GMTBlinken: Cable From US Embassy in Kabul Did Not Warn of Govt. Collapse Before US Pullout
15:48 GMTChauvin, Other Ex-Officers Plead Not Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating Floyd’s Rights
15:31 GMTInfamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine
15:23 GMTWitness in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Killed in Plane Crash in Greece: Report