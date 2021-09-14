Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/iran-plans-to-build-another-long-range-mobile-forward-base-conduct-new-trans-oceanic-missions-1089073902.html
Iran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions
Iran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions
A pair of Iranian warships recently carried out a 133-day, 45,000 km trek across three oceans and continents, returning their home port last Tuesday. Iranian... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T16:22+0000
2021-09-14T16:22+0000
iran
ships
navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083074176_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_37854791140121fccd970c177be107e5.jpg
Iran plans to build a second mobile forward base like the one which recently completed the long-range cross-oceanic journey across the world, Iranian Army commander Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi has announced.The military chief also commented on the construction of new Iranian destroyers, saying that future warships will be equipped with more advanced systems than previous models to improve their long-range capabilities.The Makran: Iran’s Budget-minded Mobile Sea BaseIran’s Navy has mulled over the idea of using commercial vessels for military since the late 1990s. Shipbuilders created the Makran out of a converted oil tanker, with the ship’s conversion taking just six months, and providing the Navy with the capability to conduct military operations virtually anywhere in the world – a historic first for the Islamic Republic. The Makran was launched in November 2020 and commissioned in January 2021. The 230 meter-long, 111,500+ tonne warship is capable of hauling fuel, troops, equipment, and an array of weapons. Virtually any road-mobile system designed for use by the ground, coastal and air defence troops, can theoretically be stationed on top of the Makran’s football field-sized deck. The ship can also carry small submersibles, reconnaissance UAVs and suicide drones, and helicopters, either above or below deck.The Makran’s permanent onboard weapons include Qadir and Abu-Mahdi cruise missiles, and a contingent of four small boats armed with Katyusha-style rocket launchers.Iran has showcased the principle of a ‘roll-on/roll-off’ support ships in the past, placing Khordad-3 air defence missile systems on the deck of the Shahid Roudaki ocean-going vessel – created out a converted cargo ship, and sailing them around. Khordad-3 is the same system that Iran used to down a $220 million US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz in 2019.‘Special Message’The Makran was one of the two ships in the mini-armada that Iran deployed on its cross-oceanic journey this spring, with the other being the Sahand, a Moudge-class destroyer. The ships left their home port of Bandar Abbas in May, traveling southward through the Indian Ocean, past the Cape of Good Hope and into the South Atlantic. From there, the ships traveled north through up the coast of western Africa, proceeding to Europe, passing the English Channel and on to the Baltic Sea and St. Petersburg, Russia. There, the Sahand took part in a parade dedicated to the anniversary of the Russian Navy. The ships then traveled back to Iran, wrapping up the trip on 7 September.Iranian officials have stressed that the pair of ships made the trip entirely independently, without needing to make port calls to fuel up or stock up on supplies. During the journey, the Sahand occasionally pulled up beside the Makran to take on fuel and, presumably, other provisions for its complement of officers and seamen.Mousavi and other Iranian top brass have repeatedly indicated that in addition to demonstrating the Islamic Republic’s growing naval capabilities, the flotilla’s global deployment was designed to “send a special message” to the United States. In July, Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi quipped that while “the Americans have set up bases around us over the years…today they are terrified when we are 5,000 km away. This fear is because the presence of Iran breaks the hegemony of the United States.”On Sunday, Mousavi said that the flotilla\s deployment “caused strategic bewilderment and confusion among the navy of global arrogance led by the American terrorists,” and proved that “no obstacle can stop the will of [Iran] to rise in the seas.”During the trip, the Sahand and the Makran were initially believed to be headed to Venezuela, Iran’s strategic ally in Latin America. US officials and media feared that the ships may have been laden with weapons, or emergency fuel and other assistance meant to buck US sanctions. Foreign Policy even pondered whether international law would allow the United States to “act” against the Iranian vessels somehow, while they sailed through neutral waters. The magazine concluded that Washington could not do so.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083074176_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62c0b317935457da0bbedf47487014cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, ships, navy

Iran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions

16:22 GMT 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIESIranian naval ship, the Makran, is seen near Larak Island, Iran, in this satellite image taken on May 10, 2021
Iranian naval ship, the Makran, is seen near Larak Island, Iran, in this satellite image taken on May 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
A pair of Iranian warships recently carried out a 133-day, 45,000 km trek across three oceans and continents, returning their home port last Tuesday. Iranian officials and military leaders hailed the trip as evidence of the Islamic Republic’s growing naval might.
Iran plans to build a second mobile forward base like the one which recently completed the long-range cross-oceanic journey across the world, Iranian Army commander Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi has announced.
Speaking to Iran’s DEFA Press on Tuesday, Mousavi confirmed that a new vessel like the Makran forward base and support vessel would be created, and indicated that the experience gained by Iranian shipbuilders in the construction of warships, support vessels and other equipment will lead them to create such craft at an accelerated pace in the future.
The military chief also commented on the construction of new Iranian destroyers, saying that future warships will be equipped with more advanced systems than previous models to improve their long-range capabilities.
“The Navy, which wants to have an effective presence in all oceans, must be fully equipped and capable in terms of its equipment,” Mousavi stressed.
The Makran: Iran’s Budget-minded Mobile Sea Base
Iran’s Navy has mulled over the idea of using commercial vessels for military since the late 1990s. Shipbuilders created the Makran out of a converted oil tanker, with the ship’s conversion taking just six months, and providing the Navy with the capability to conduct military operations virtually anywhere in the world – a historic first for the Islamic Republic. The Makran was launched in November 2020 and commissioned in January 2021. The 230 meter-long, 111,500+ tonne warship is capable of hauling fuel, troops, equipment, and an array of weapons. Virtually any road-mobile system designed for use by the ground, coastal and air defence troops, can theoretically be stationed on top of the Makran’s football field-sized deck. The ship can also carry small submersibles, reconnaissance UAVs and suicide drones, and helicopters, either above or below deck.
© AP Photo Iran's navy short-range missile drill
Iran's navy short-range missile drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Iran's navy short-range missile drill
© AP Photo
The Makran’s permanent onboard weapons include Qadir and Abu-Mahdi cruise missiles, and a contingent of four small boats armed with Katyusha-style rocket launchers.
Iran has showcased the principle of a ‘roll-on/roll-off’ support ships in the past, placing Khordad-3 air defence missile systems on the deck of the Shahid Roudaki ocean-going vessel – created out a converted cargo ship, and sailing them around. Khordad-3 is the same system that Iran used to down a $220 million US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz in 2019.
‘Special Message’
The Makran was one of the two ships in the mini-armada that Iran deployed on its cross-oceanic journey this spring, with the other being the Sahand, a Moudge-class destroyer. The ships left their home port of Bandar Abbas in May, traveling southward through the Indian Ocean, past the Cape of Good Hope and into the South Atlantic. From there, the ships traveled north through up the coast of western Africa, proceeding to Europe, passing the English Channel and on to the Baltic Sea and St. Petersburg, Russia. There, the Sahand took part in a parade dedicated to the anniversary of the Russian Navy. The ships then traveled back to Iran, wrapping up the trip on 7 September.
Iranian officials have stressed that the pair of ships made the trip entirely independently, without needing to make port calls to fuel up or stock up on supplies. During the journey, the Sahand occasionally pulled up beside the Makran to take on fuel and, presumably, other provisions for its complement of officers and seamen.
Mousavi and other Iranian top brass have repeatedly indicated that in addition to demonstrating the Islamic Republic’s growing naval capabilities, the flotilla’s global deployment was designed to “send a special message” to the United States. In July, Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi quipped that while “the Americans have set up bases around us over the years…today they are terrified when we are 5,000 km away. This fear is because the presence of Iran breaks the hegemony of the United States.”
On Sunday, Mousavi said that the flotilla\s deployment “caused strategic bewilderment and confusion among the navy of global arrogance led by the American terrorists,” and proved that “no obstacle can stop the will of [Iran] to rise in the seas.”
During the trip, the Sahand and the Makran were initially believed to be headed to Venezuela, Iran’s strategic ally in Latin America. US officials and media feared that the ships may have been laden with weapons, or emergency fuel and other assistance meant to buck US sanctions. Foreign Policy even pondered whether international law would allow the United States to “act” against the Iranian vessels somehow, while they sailed through neutral waters. The magazine concluded that Washington could not do so.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:47 GMTChina Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet
16:30 GMTMeet the Best Guard Dog Ever
16:22 GMTIran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions
16:07 GMTBlinken: Cable From US Embassy in Kabul Did Not Warn of Govt. Collapse Before US Pullout
15:48 GMTChauvin, Other Ex-Officers Plead Not Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating Floyd’s Rights
15:31 GMTInfamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine
15:23 GMTWitness in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Killed in Plane Crash in Greece: Report
15:02 GMTCricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Test Match
14:58 GMTUS Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries By Law Enforcement
14:54 GMTBorrell Disagrees With NATO Chief on EU's Strategic Autonomy
14:49 GMTUS Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defence Secretary, Others to Testify on Afghanistan
14:44 GMTPSG Star Neymar Reportedly Has 'Ethical Clause' in His Contract, Making Him $7Mln Richer Annually
14:39 GMTWhat is a Recall and Why is Joe Biden Sweating on the Outcome of the Latest One in California?
14:39 GMTOverwhelming Majority of Poles Believe Poland Should Remain in EU, Poll Shows
14:30 GMTJoe Biden Makes Sign of the Cross While Mentioning Trump in California Stump Speech - Video
14:30 GMTScientists Create Uchuu, Largest And Most Realistic Simulation Of Universe Ever Made
14:20 GMTMet Gala 2021: Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish Et Al Steal Limelight on Red Carpet
14:20 GMTFacebook Reportedly Allows ‘Newsworthy' or ‘PR Risky’ Users to Dodge Its Platform Rules
14:02 GMTRussia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'
14:00 GMT'Straight From Revelation': Body of Water Near Dead Sea Turns Red