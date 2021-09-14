Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/infamous-cadavers-peru-wants-to-burn-guerrilla-leaders-body-to-prevent-creation-of-sinister-shrine-1089071256.html
Infamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine
Infamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine
The founder and former leader of the Peru’s Shining Path guerrillas, Abimael Guzman, died in prison at the weekend. He is the latest in a long line of infamous... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T15:31+0000
2021-09-14T16:14+0000
peru
lima
shining path
maoist group
latin america
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089068212_0:20:2049:1172_1920x0_80_0_0_f817eeea99c6e1c0ccec6c6903df40e6.jpg
The Peruvian Justice Minister, Anibal Torres, has asked the Attorney General for permission to cremate the remains of legendary guerrilla leader Abimal Guzman.Guzman, who was better known as Chairman Gonzalo, died on Saturday aged 86.Under Peruvian law the remains of an inmate who died in prison should be turned over to a direct relative but Guzman has none, except his wife Elena Iparraguirre, who was Shining Path's second-in-command and is also serving a life sentence for terrorism.The body is being held in a morgue in the city of Callao by the public prosecutor pending a decision by the Attorney General.Shining Path (Sendero Luminoso) was founded by an intellectual elite in the early 1980s and began a bloody guerrilla war in the Andes mountains, around the city of Ayacucho.Having failed to win over to their side indigenous villagers they switched strategies in the early 1990s and began an urban bombing campaign. Altogether around 70,000 people were killed during the violence, many of them civilians killed by the military.Shining Path were eventually defeated after right-wing President Alberto Fujimori came to power in 1990 and gave the military and police carte blanche.In September 1992 Guzman and Iparraguirre were tracked down to a safe house in a suburb of Lima. They were hiding in an apartment above a dance school.“You can kill a man, but you can never kill this,” Guzman said after his arrest, pointing at his brain.While most of Shining Path’s members gave up after Guzman and Iparraguirre were arrested in 1992, a tiny group of Senderistas continues the fight in the jungles of northern Peru.A Peruvian military spokesman said a Shining Path fighter was killed during clashes with troops in a remote coca-leaf growing region.The Senderista was said to be part of a small group known as “Comarade Pucañahui's column."Fujimori’s daughter Keiko was a candidate for the presidency earlier this year but lost out to leftist Pedro Castillo, who took office in July aiming to tackle much of the social inequality which gave rise to Shining Path 40 years ago.The debate about what to do with Guzman’s body has echoes of the deaths of other infamous leaders.When Adolf Hitler died in his bunker beneath Berlin in 1945 Soviet troops reportedly set fire to his corpse but in the absence of a body stories persisted for decades that the Nazi leader had actually survived and gone into hiding somewhere.Hitler’s former deputy Rudolf Hess died in Spandau prison in 1987 his body was buried in the Bavarian town of Wunsiedel.But Hess’s grave became a neo-Nazi shrine and in 2011 his remains were disinterred, cremated and his ashes scattered at sea by his family.The United States government was determined Osama bin Laden would not get any martyr worship so after he was killed in a clandestine operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan, his body was thrown into the Indian Ocean after DNA samples had been taken.
peru
lima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089068212_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_33dee5a31dc77e27e9b7ae72893f59a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peru, lima, shining path, maoist group, latin america

Infamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine

15:31 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 14.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Stringer .Abimael Guzman
Abimael Guzman - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / Stringer .
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
The founder and former leader of the Peru’s Shining Path guerrillas, Abimael Guzman, died in prison at the weekend. He is the latest in a long line of infamous politicians and rebels whose deaths have led to fears their graves would become shrines.
The Peruvian Justice Minister, Anibal Torres, has asked the Attorney General for permission to cremate the remains of legendary guerrilla leader Abimal Guzman.
Guzman, who was better known as Chairman Gonzalo, died on Saturday aged 86.
Under Peruvian law the remains of an inmate who died in prison should be turned over to a direct relative but Guzman has none, except his wife Elena Iparraguirre, who was Shining Path's second-in-command and is also serving a life sentence for terrorism.
The body is being held in a morgue in the city of Callao by the public prosecutor pending a decision by the Attorney General.
Shining Path (Sendero Luminoso) was founded by an intellectual elite in the early 1980s and began a bloody guerrilla war in the Andes mountains, around the city of Ayacucho.
Having failed to win over to their side indigenous villagers they switched strategies in the early 1990s and began an urban bombing campaign. Altogether around 70,000 people were killed during the violence, many of them civilians killed by the military.
Shining Path were eventually defeated after right-wing President Alberto Fujimori came to power in 1990 and gave the military and police carte blanche.
In September 1992 Guzman and Iparraguirre were tracked down to a safe house in a suburb of Lima. They were hiding in an apartment above a dance school.
“You can kill a man, but you can never kill this,” Guzman said after his arrest, pointing at his brain.
While most of Shining Path’s members gave up after Guzman and Iparraguirre were arrested in 1992, a tiny group of Senderistas continues the fight in the jungles of northern Peru.
A Peruvian military spokesman said a Shining Path fighter was killed during clashes with troops in a remote coca-leaf growing region.
The Senderista was said to be part of a small group known as “Comarade Pucañahui's column."
Fujimori’s daughter Keiko was a candidate for the presidency earlier this year but lost out to leftist Pedro Castillo, who took office in July aiming to tackle much of the social inequality which gave rise to Shining Path 40 years ago.
The debate about what to do with Guzman’s body has echoes of the deaths of other infamous leaders.
When Adolf Hitler died in his bunker beneath Berlin in 1945 Soviet troops reportedly set fire to his corpse but in the absence of a body stories persisted for decades that the Nazi leader had actually survived and gone into hiding somewhere.
Hitler’s former deputy Rudolf Hess died in Spandau prison in 1987 his body was buried in the Bavarian town of Wunsiedel.
But Hess’s grave became a neo-Nazi shrine and in 2011 his remains were disinterred, cremated and his ashes scattered at sea by his family.
The United States government was determined Osama bin Laden would not get any martyr worship so after he was killed in a clandestine operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan, his body was thrown into the Indian Ocean after DNA samples had been taken.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:47 GMTChina Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet
16:30 GMTMeet the Best Guard Dog Ever
16:22 GMTIran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions
16:07 GMTBlinken: Cable From US Embassy in Kabul Did Not Warn of Govt. Collapse Before US Pullout
15:48 GMTChauvin, Other Ex-Officers Plead Not Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating Floyd’s Rights
15:31 GMTInfamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine
15:23 GMTWitness in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Killed in Plane Crash in Greece: Report
15:02 GMTCricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Test Match
14:58 GMTUS Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries By Law Enforcement
14:54 GMTBorrell Disagrees With NATO Chief on EU's Strategic Autonomy
14:49 GMTUS Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defence Secretary, Others to Testify on Afghanistan
14:44 GMTPSG Star Neymar Reportedly Has 'Ethical Clause' in His Contract, Making Him $7Mln Richer Annually
14:39 GMTWhat is a Recall and Why is Joe Biden Sweating on the Outcome of the Latest One in California?
14:39 GMTOverwhelming Majority of Poles Believe Poland Should Remain in EU, Poll Shows
14:30 GMTJoe Biden Makes Sign of the Cross While Mentioning Trump in California Stump Speech - Video
14:30 GMTScientists Create Uchuu, Largest And Most Realistic Simulation Of Universe Ever Made
14:20 GMTMet Gala 2021: Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish Et Al Steal Limelight on Red Carpet
14:20 GMTFacebook Reportedly Allows ‘Newsworthy' or ‘PR Risky’ Users to Dodge Its Platform Rules
14:02 GMTRussia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'
14:00 GMT'Straight From Revelation': Body of Water Near Dead Sea Turns Red