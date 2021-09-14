Registration was successful!
How Can Organizers Respond to the Intensifying Crises of Capitalism?
How Can Organizers Respond to the Intensifying Crises of Capitalism?
The Other 9/11s, Palestine Prison Break Highlights Apartheid, China’s Pursuit of Common Prosperity 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
How Can Organizers Respond to the Intensifying Crises of Capitalism?
The Other 9/11s, Palestine Prison Break Highlights Apartheid, China’s Pursuit of Common Prosperity
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the impacts of imperialism and impositions of the neoliberal model on the world and the shortcomings of purely anti-war politics and the need for anti-imperialism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss the escape of six political prisoners in Palestine, the complete failure of the Israeli occupation apparatus, and how this event highlights the broader context of Israeli apartheid and its use of prisons.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University to discuss the limiting of video games in China and its place in the context of US and western aggression on China, recent reforms aimed at reducing inequality in China, and China’s goal of common prosperity in pursuit of building socialism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss President Biden’s social spending bill and the government’s shortcomings in bringing positive material impacts in the lives of working and poor people, how organizers should prepare for the converging and intensifying crises of capitalism, and the importance of building relationships in organizing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
How Can Organizers Respond to the Intensifying Crises of Capitalism?

09:25 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 14.09.2021)
How Can Organizers Respond to the Intensifying Crises of Capitalism?
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
