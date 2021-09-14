Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/franchetti-story-has-nothing-to-do-with-czech-russian-relations---czech-foreign-ministry-1089047421.html
Franchetti Story Has Nothing to Do With Czech-Russian Relations - Czech Foreign Ministry
czech republic
russia
detention
The guy lives in Prague since 2000 and allegedly travelled to Crimea two days before Russia took it back from Ukraine. I see no reason why would this guy was of an interest of anyone. Obviously I'm aware of the political force in the Czech law enforcement that suppose to be neutral but unfortunately never has been.
czech republic
russia
czech republic, russia, detention

Franchetti Story Has Nothing to Do With Czech-Russian Relations - Czech Foreign Ministry

00:39 GMT 14.09.2021
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The detention in the Czech Republic, on Ukraine's request, of Russian national Alexander Franchetti has nothing to do with Czech-Russian relations, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eva Davidova told reporters.
Earlier, Davidova told Sputnik that the Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Prague were timely informed about Franchetti's detention by Czech police on Sunday.
“Further steps are now fully within the competence of the relevant justice authorities. This case has nothing to do with Czech-Russian relations. The actions of the Czech agencies are based solely on the obligations of the Czech Republic in the sphere of international cooperation of police bodies," Davidova said.
According to Czech media reports, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine announced on Monday that it had applied to the Czech Republic for the extradition of Franchetti in August 2020.
Earlier, Davidova told Sputnik that the exchange of information on the Franchetti case is taking place through the ministries of justice, the Czech Foreign Ministry was informed about it, but not involved in it.
On Sunday, Czech Police Presidium spokesman Ondrej Moravcik told Sputnik that a Russian citizen was detained at Prague airport on an arrest warrant issued by Ukraine. In turn, spokesman for the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic Nikolai Bryakin confirmed to Sputnik that Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti was detained at Prague airport.
Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has given instructions to study the reasons and legal grounds for the detention of the Russian citizen at Prague airport on a warrant issued by Ukraine.
kernel.panic999
14 September, 03:58 GMT
