International
BREAKING: Czech President Zeman Hospitalised

Distress in Uttar Pradesh, India After More Children Succumb to Dengue; Death Toll Exceeds 200
Distress in Uttar Pradesh, India After More Children Succumb to Dengue; Death Toll Exceeds 200
After deaths among children were reported in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a 'mysterious' fever was named as the culprit. Subsequently, a team of... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
dengue fever
india
uttar pradesh
west bengal
covid-19
As many as 11 people have succumbed to Dengue fever, including 9 children, in Uttar Pradesh's worst-affected district, Firozabad, in the past 24 hours. The mounting death toll now exceeds 150 in the district and is estimated to be over 200 in the country's most populous state, making this the worst outbreak of Dengue fever in decades.Indian news daily, Amar Ujala, reported that over 450 people are seeking treatment for Dengue fever symptoms at Firozabad's medical college and hospital alone. Children have become the targets of the fever: over 167 have tested positive for the disease in the district. Among those who died on Monday were a seven-month-old boy and a two-month-old girl. The tragedy playing out in the rural area of the state was highlighted after the sister of a 14-year-old girl who had died in a medical college on Monday, squatted in front of the vehicle of a top government official to protest the poor health infrastructure in the district. The officials present attempted to diffuse the tense situation, as the distraught girl highlighted how her sister had died waiting for treatment that was not available.Nearly 168 new patients with Dengue-like symptoms were rushed to the hospital in Firozabad among reports that the government hospital had run out of beds, compelling patients to share hospital beds while waiting for treatment. A health crisis is looming in West Bengal state, as well over 130 children have been admitted to hospital with high fevers and dysentery. West Bengal Health officials, who went into a huddle to take stock of the situation, said that the symptoms the children exhibited had led to suspicion of an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis.
dengue fever, india, uttar pradesh, west bengal, covid-19

Distress in Uttar Pradesh, India After More Children Succumb to Dengue; Death Toll Exceeds 200

09:13 GMT 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIn this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
After deaths among children were reported in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a 'mysterious' fever was named as the culprit. Subsequently, a team of officials from the National Centre for Disease Control visited the state to take samples. It was later confirmed that most of the deaths had occurred due to Dengue fever as well as scrub typhus.
As many as 11 people have succumbed to Dengue fever, including 9 children, in Uttar Pradesh's worst-affected district, Firozabad, in the past 24 hours. The mounting death toll now exceeds 150 in the district and is estimated to be over 200 in the country's most populous state, making this the worst outbreak of Dengue fever in decades.
Indian news daily, Amar Ujala, reported that over 450 people are seeking treatment for Dengue fever symptoms at Firozabad's medical college and hospital alone. Children have become the targets of the fever: over 167 have tested positive for the disease in the district.
Among those who died on Monday were a seven-month-old boy and a two-month-old girl.
The tragedy playing out in the rural area of the state was highlighted after the sister of a 14-year-old girl who had died in a medical college on Monday, squatted in front of the vehicle of a top government official to protest the poor health infrastructure in the district.
The officials present attempted to diffuse the tense situation, as the distraught girl highlighted how her sister had died waiting for treatment that was not available.
Nearly 168 new patients with Dengue-like symptoms were rushed to the hospital in Firozabad among reports that the government hospital had run out of beds, compelling patients to share hospital beds while waiting for treatment.
A health crisis is looming in West Bengal state, as well over 130 children have been admitted to hospital with high fevers and dysentery.
West Bengal Health officials, who went into a huddle to take stock of the situation, said that the symptoms the children exhibited had led to suspicion of an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis.
Distress in Uttar Pradesh, India After More Children Succumb to Dengue; Death Toll Exceeds 200
