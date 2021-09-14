https://sputniknews.com/20210914/china-company-reportedly-hoping-to-revive-stalled-plans-to-mine-vast-afghan-copper-deposit--1089063863.html

China Company Reportedly Hoping to Revive Stalled Plans to Mine Vast Afghan Copper Deposit

China is exploring ways to begin mining copper at Mes Aynak, Afghanistan's most well-known deposit located about 40 kilometers southeast of the capital, Kabul, according to Kandahar-based outlet Taand. The reserves of an estimated 240 million tonnes of 2.3 percent grade copper are believed to be worth at least $50billion. Jiangxi Copper on September 13 announced that the company, along with the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC), was monitoring the situation in now Taliban*-ruled Afghanistan, hoping to push forward with the joint venture.Jiangxi has a 25 percent stake in Mes Aynak with Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) and a 30-year contract worth US$3 billion to develop the deposit, touted as one of the world’s largest untapped high-grade projects.Back in 2007, the Afghan government signed a 30-year agreement to develop the deposit with a consortium of state-owned Chinese mining companies, including MCC and Jiangxi Copper. As part of the deal, MCC pledged to build the mine and the infrastructure around it. However, the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan put the plans on hold. After the abrupt withdrawal of US and NATO forced from the country, which resulted in a swift return of the Taliban Islamist group to power, Chinese firms are now hoping to revive the stalled plans. Jiangxi Copper evacuated staff stationed at the project to neighboring Pakistan in light of the volatile situation in the South Asian country, Wind Gap reported on August 18, citing a company spokesperson. Mes Aynak is also the site of ancient Buddhist ruins. This comes as Beijing said it was ready to maintain communication with the Taliban government after an interim cabinet was announced last week, with the country declared an "Islamic Emirate". On September 8, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that establishment of the new interim government was a "necessary step to restore order" in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan Taliban to “unite with all ethnic groups and factions to build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, draw a clear line with terrorist forces, and establish and develop friendly relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries.”*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

Brit26 No wonder the Yanks did not want to leave Afghanistan! 1

Peter Stern US & EU will be green with envy about chinese plans to get action in Afghanistan . . . 1

