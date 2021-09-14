US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to testify on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.On Monday, the State Secretary appeared before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital Kabul on 15 August, ending a weeks-long offensive that resulted in it retaking Afghanistan as the Western-backed government and the Afghan military collapsed. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fear of reprisals, while many countries have started evacuations of their diplomatic personnel.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on 31 August, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan and leading to the establishment of Taliban rule in the country.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to testify on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
On Monday, the State Secretary appeared before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital Kabul on 15 August, ending a weeks-long offensive that resulted in it retaking Afghanistan as the Western-backed government and the Afghan military collapsed. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fear of reprisals, while many countries have started evacuations of their diplomatic personnel.