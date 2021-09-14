https://sputniknews.com/20210914/bidens-feed-from-idaho-cut-off-by-white-house-and-well-never-know-what-he-had-to-say---video-1089052711.html

Biden's Feed From Idaho Cut Off by White House and We'll Never Know What He Had to Say

Biden's Feed From Idaho Cut Off by White House and We'll Never Know What He Had to Say

White House staffers earlier told Politico that they prefer muting President Joe Biden during his public speeches over anxieties that he may divert from the... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-14T06:36+0000

2021-09-14T06:36+0000

2021-09-14T06:51+0000

joe biden

donald trump

idaho

united states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089052515_0:485:2048:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_abc9c488f535917b1273557e148943de.jpg

Viewers of Joe Biden’s Monday briefing in Idaho might never know what the US president wanted to ask about ongoing wildfires in western states of the US as the feed from his meeting with fire officials was abruptly cut off by the White House – and not for the first time.During his visit to Boise, Biden wanted to pose a question to George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters. But it seems that his remark was cut off mid-sentence, according to a video shared by Republican National Committee Research’s account on Twitter.The dialogue went as following:"Can I ask you a question?" Biden is heard saying."Of course," Geissler responded."One of the things that I've been working on with some others is…" Biden said.This was the last thing that appeared in the feed.The White House didn’t explain the incident when approached by Fox News for clarification.White House officials told Politico last week that some of Joe Biden’s staffers do not watch the president’s live feeds because they are really scared that he will just “veer off” from the messages planed by his speech writers and aides.Sometimes, it seems, they don’t’ want the public to hear the US president either, given Biden’s reputation as a “gaffe machine”.Just last month, an audio track for Biden’s reply about military withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan had just disappeared from the feed, just when the president was about to reply to a NBC reporter on what his administration would do if any US citizens remained in the country after the 31 August.Hundreds of people took to streets in Boise on Monday to protest Biden’s visit at the National Interagency Fire Center, decrying his vaccination plans, COVID-19 response and the results of the 2020 presidential election. Some signs held by the protesters reportedly called Biden a “tyrant” while signalling support for former President Donald Trump, who won election in the state with some 64% of the vote.

idaho

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

joe biden, donald trump, idaho, united states