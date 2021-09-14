Registration was successful!
Arizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
Arizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Arizona is suing the Biden administration over the federal vaccine mandate, making it the first lawsuit in the United... 14.09.2021
"Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his office (AGO) is suing President Biden and other officials in his administration over their unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees, federal contractors, and private businesses with more than 100 employees. This is the first lawsuit in the country to be filed against the Biden Administration's radical actions requiring COVID-19 vaccines," the office said in a statement.Brnovich argues the federal government cannot force US citizen to get the vaccine against COVID-19, also hinting that the US border with Mexico is porous and hundreds of thousands of migrants cross it without having a vaccine requirement imposed on them.Last week, Biden announced that US government is imposing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all employees of the US federal government. Biden also said will order the Occupational Safety and Health Administration( OSHA) to issue rules for private businesses over 100 employees to get vaccinated.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published in late August that the vaccine effectiveness appears to have dropped from 91 percent to 66 percent with the Delta variant accounting for the majority of the new infections.
lawsuit, vaccine, mandate, biden administration

Arizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General

22:36 GMT 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 9, 2021
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Arizona is suing the Biden administration over the federal vaccine mandate, making it the first lawsuit in the United States to be filed against the administration on the issue, the office of state Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on Tuesday.
"Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his office (AGO) is suing President Biden and other officials in his administration over their unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees, federal contractors, and private businesses with more than 100 employees. This is the first lawsuit in the country to be filed against the Biden Administration’s radical actions requiring COVID-19 vaccines," the office said in a statement.
Brnovich argues the federal government cannot force US citizen to get the vaccine against COVID-19, also hinting that the US border with Mexico is porous and hundreds of thousands of migrants cross it without having a vaccine requirement imposed on them.
"The Biden administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda. There can be no serious or scientific discussion about containing the spread of COVID-19 that doesn’t begin at our southern border," he said.
Last week, Biden announced that US government is imposing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all employees of the US federal government. Biden also said will order the Occupational Safety and Health Administration( OSHA) to issue rules for private businesses over 100 employees to get vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published in late August that the vaccine effectiveness appears to have dropped from 91 percent to 66 percent with the Delta variant accounting for the majority of the new infections.
