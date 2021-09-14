Registration was successful!
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Syrian President Assad

Apple Issues New Software Update to Shutter Alarming Spyware Flaw
Apple's latest operating system versions include major security updates that address previous issues with Core Graphics and WebKit. Apple users have been advised to update their software. Those looking to update their phone or iPad to the latest version can do so manually by entering the "Settings" app, tapping "General" and then hitting "Software Update." Those on a MacBook or other macOS device can simply open their "System Preferences" and click "Software Update." Researchers have indicated that a bug presented in past operating systems effectively allowed for a "zero-click" install for the Pegasus spyware, which meant that hackers could easily steal data, passwords, and even had the ability to activate a phone's microphone or camera without the user's knowledge.The latest from Apple comes just weeks after Citizen Lab first reported that the bug had been used against users running iOS 14.6 on their devices.
Apple Issues New Software Update to Shutter Alarming Spyware Flaw

04:11 GMT 14.09.2021
Phones on display at an Apple store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh
iPhones on display at an Apple store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh
© AP Photo / Keith Srakocic
Evan Craighead
On Monday, Apple unveiled its 14.8 version of both iOS and iPadOS, as well as macOS Big Sur 11.6 and watchOS 7.6.2. The updates to the operating systems come ahead of the tech company's "California Streaming" event on Tuesday.
Apple's latest operating system versions include major security updates that address previous issues with Core Graphics and WebKit.

The former - present in iOS, iPadOS and macOS - and the latter - found in Apple's browser engine - were updated in response to at least one report in which cyber vulnerabilities were found. In one case, the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab linked the vulnerability to the Pegasus spyware.

Apple users have been advised to update their software.
Those looking to update their phone or iPad to the latest version can do so manually by entering the "Settings" app, tapping "General" and then hitting "Software Update." Those on a MacBook or other macOS device can simply open their "System Preferences" and click "Software Update."
Researchers have indicated that a bug presented in past operating systems effectively allowed for a "zero-click" install for the Pegasus spyware, which meant that hackers could easily steal data, passwords, and even had the ability to activate a phone's microphone or camera without the user's knowledge.
The latest from Apple comes just weeks after Citizen Lab first reported that the bug had been used against users running iOS 14.6 on their devices.
