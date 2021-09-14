Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Al-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says
Al-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) could have the capability to threaten the US mainland from Afghanistan in one to two years... 14.09.2021
afghanistan
news
asia & pacific
al-qaeda
"The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for Al Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland," Berrier said as quoted by the New York Times.CIA Deputy Director David Cohen in remarks at the summit said his agency is monitoring al-Quaeda potential movement to Afghanistan, the report said.Berrier added that the US intelligence community needs to rebuild its intelligence gathering capability in Afghanistan while also improving its ability to monitor China and Russia, the report said.On Monday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen pose greater security threats to the United States than Afghanistan, however, that was an assessment made prior to the fall of the Afghan government in August.The Taliban (banned in Russia) has vowed to cut ties with al-Qaeda and to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups as part of the Doha agreement reached with the Trump administration in February of 2020.
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/taliban-spokesman-dismisses-reports-that-militants-are-sheltering-al-qaeda-leader-in-afghanistan-1089029914.html
Al-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says

17:56 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 14.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / FILES DAVID FURSTUS Army soldiers from 2-506 Infantry 101st Airborne Division
US Army soldiers from 2-506 Infantry 101st Airborne Division - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / FILES DAVID FURST
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) could have the capability to threaten the US mainland from Afghanistan in one to two years, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Scott Berrier said at the Intelligence and National Security Summit on Tuesday.
"The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for Al Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland," Berrier said as quoted by the New York Times.
CIA Deputy Director David Cohen in remarks at the summit said his agency is monitoring al-Quaeda potential movement to Afghanistan, the report said.
Berrier added that the US intelligence community needs to rebuild its intelligence gathering capability in Afghanistan while also improving its ability to monitor China and Russia, the report said.
Leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
Afghanistan
Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports That Militants are Sheltering al-Qaeda's Leader in Afghanistan
Yesterday, 10:51 GMT
On Monday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen pose greater security threats to the United States than Afghanistan, however, that was an assessment made prior to the fall of the Afghan government in August.
The Taliban (banned in Russia) has vowed to cut ties with al-Qaeda and to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups as part of the Doha agreement reached with the Trump administration in February of 2020.
