International
BREAKING: Czech President Zeman Hospitalised

9/11 Narratives at 20; US Removes Missiles From Saudi Arabia; Tax Hikes on the Rich
US Media recycles narratives on 9/11 commemorations. What are the lessons of the attack and the ensuing march to war?
Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author. His latest book is “The Stringer.” Ted joins us to talk about the 20th anniversary commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, the media narratives around this event, and how political figures that led us to the disastrous wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have been rehabilitated. We also talk about how the victims of this attack were weaponized by those in power to stoke the fires of xenophobia and racism, the increasing divide in the political sphere over COVID, mandates and vaccinations, and what it would take to learn the right lessons of 9/11 and the pandemic.Elisabeth Myers, lawyer and adjunct associate professor of law at American University Washington College of Law, democracy lead at Democrats Abroad Morocco and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, talks to us about news that the US will be removing missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia, how the offensive capacity of the kingdom will not be readily affected, and how it is still heavily reliant on US weaponry in its war in Yemen. We also talk about whether this is an indicator of the US pivoting its focus to other regions in the globe and whether this will affect Mohammed bin Salman’s political power at home in any way.Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host &amp; author of “The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump,” joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Scheluber to talk about a plan to raise $2.9 trillion in new taxes by increasing the rate on Americans earning more than $435,000, raising the corporate tax rate for large businesses, and whether this is enough to alleviate rising inequality. We also talk about the House Paid Leave Proposal and how it is unnecessarily inefficient by incorporating private insurance into this plan, as well as predictions for the US third quarter, with inflation rising, consumer spending slowing, supply chains remaining a mess and what this could mean for workers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
09:25 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 14.09.2021)
US Media recycles narratives on 9/11 commemorations. What are the lessons of the attack and the ensuing march to war?
Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author. His latest book is “The Stringer.” Ted joins us to talk about the 20th anniversary commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, the media narratives around this event, and how political figures that led us to the disastrous wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have been rehabilitated. We also talk about how the victims of this attack were weaponized by those in power to stoke the fires of xenophobia and racism, the increasing divide in the political sphere over COVID, mandates and vaccinations, and what it would take to learn the right lessons of 9/11 and the pandemic.
Elisabeth Myers, lawyer and adjunct associate professor of law at American University Washington College of Law, democracy lead at Democrats Abroad Morocco and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, talks to us about news that the US will be removing missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia, how the offensive capacity of the kingdom will not be readily affected, and how it is still heavily reliant on US weaponry in its war in Yemen. We also talk about whether this is an indicator of the US pivoting its focus to other regions in the globe and whether this will affect Mohammed bin Salman’s political power at home in any way.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of “The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump,” joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Scheluber to talk about a plan to raise $2.9 trillion in new taxes by increasing the rate on Americans earning more than $435,000, raising the corporate tax rate for large businesses, and whether this is enough to alleviate rising inequality. We also talk about the House Paid Leave Proposal and how it is unnecessarily inefficient by incorporating private insurance into this plan, as well as predictions for the US third quarter, with inflation rising, consumer spending slowing, supply chains remaining a mess and what this could mean for workers.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
