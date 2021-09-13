Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/where-are-you-mummy-golden-retriever-is-confused-1089015131.html
Where Are You, Mummy? Golden Retriever is Confused
Where Are You, Mummy? Golden Retriever is Confused
Our pets have no choice but to get familiar with all this IT stuff we install in our homes. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T04:30+0000
2021-09-13T04:30+0000
2021-09-13T04:30+0000
videoclub
golden retriever
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089015101_0:1:721:406_1920x0_80_0_0_587a7800ef846afc5975d2e399169551.jpg
A video was shared on Instagram recently, showing a golden retriever who was playing with a stuffed toy on the carpet in the room when suddenly heard his owner's voice: "What are you doing?"The dog apparently got puzzled about hearing his owner's voice but not seeing her in the room."Come upstairs," the voice said and the doggo obeyed."Smart dog", a viewer wrote, and many agreed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089015101_54:0:595:406_1920x0_80_0_0_f413aed15d744f5aa24bad6cf0a35eb7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
videoclub, golden retriever
Where Are You, Mummy? Golden Retriever is Confused
Our pets have no choice but to get familiar with all this IT stuff we install in our homes.
A video was shared on Instagram recently, showing a golden retriever who was playing with a stuffed toy on the carpet in the room when suddenly heard his owner's voice: "What are you doing?"
The dog apparently got puzzled about hearing his owner's voice but not seeing her in the room.
"Come upstairs," the voice said and the doggo obeyed.
"Smart dog", a viewer wrote, and many agreed.