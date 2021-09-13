Registration was successful!
US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup
US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is suspending military training for Guinean armed forces until a review of the situation in the country following the... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
“We are carefully reviewing the situation on the ground for any potential impacts on our military assistance and until that review is complete, there's going to be no further training or support to the Guinean armed forces. The military seizure of power is inconsistent with US military training and education,” Kirby said at a press briefing.
19:03 GMT 13.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERResidents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021
Residents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is suspending military training for Guinean armed forces until a review of the situation in the country following the military is conducted, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
“We are carefully reviewing the situation on the ground for any potential impacts on our military assistance and until that review is complete, there's going to be no further training or support to the Guinean armed forces. The military seizure of power is inconsistent with US military training and education,” Kirby said at a press briefing.
