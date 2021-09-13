Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/us-getting-very-close-to-energy-directed-weapons-capability---joint-chiefs-vice-chair-1089044525.html
US Getting Very Close to Energy-Directed Weapons Capability - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair
US Getting Very Close to Energy-Directed Weapons Capability - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces are getting very close to developing and deploying the capability of operational energy-directed weapons, Vice... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T21:07+0000
2021-09-13T21:07+0000
us missile defense agency (mda)
us
hypersonic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/66/1077876651_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_b62dea0d0b9b0d316f1146132074d9b0.jpg
"We're getting actually very close to that kind of capability" of having and deploying energy-directed weapons, Hyten told a Brookings Institution podcast.The US armed forces also needed to develop hypersonic speed weapons delivery capabilities to reduce its reliance on "nuclear only " strike options, Hyten said."The ability to hit any target on the planet at risk we can we do [with] nuclear weapons deployed everyday. But if your only ability to hold a target at risk is nuclear weapons, that is a bad place to be: That is an entrance into a world we don't want to exist. ... [Therefore] we need hypersonic capabilities," he said.Energy weapons also held the potential to change the current strategic defense situation where missile interceptors cost far more money to build and deploy than the incoming missiles, both short and longer range that were meant to destroy, Hyten added.Hyten's remarks came just a day after Boeing revealed that the US Missile Defense Agency had managed to successfully test-launch a new ground-based interceptor meant to tackle long-range intercontinental ballistic missile threats.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/66/1077876651_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7498f5724587309834ba86706eaf09d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us missile defense agency (mda), us, hypersonic

US Getting Very Close to Energy-Directed Weapons Capability - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair

21:07 GMT 13.09.2021
© Photo : Senior Airman Erin PiazzaU.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Platoon, Battle Company, 1-32 Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force, conduct a series of team stress shoots and support by fire exercises in Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2017
U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Platoon, Battle Company, 1-32 Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force, conduct a series of team stress shoots and support by fire exercises in Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© Photo : Senior Airman Erin Piazza
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces are getting very close to developing and deploying the capability of operational energy-directed weapons, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said on Monday.
"We're getting actually very close to that kind of capability" of having and deploying energy-directed weapons, Hyten told a Brookings Institution podcast.
The US armed forces also needed to develop hypersonic speed weapons delivery capabilities to reduce its reliance on "nuclear only " strike options, Hyten said.
"The ability to hit any target on the planet at risk we can we do [with] nuclear weapons deployed everyday. But if your only ability to hold a target at risk is nuclear weapons, that is a bad place to be: That is an entrance into a world we don't want to exist. ... [Therefore] we need hypersonic capabilities," he said.
Energy weapons also held the potential to change the current strategic defense situation where missile interceptors cost far more money to build and deploy than the incoming missiles, both short and longer range that were meant to destroy, Hyten added.
Hyten's remarks came just a day after Boeing revealed that the US Missile Defense Agency had managed to successfully test-launch a new ground-based interceptor meant to tackle long-range intercontinental ballistic missile threats.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:16 GMTUS Capitol Police Prepare for September 18th ‘Justice for J6’ Rally
21:24 GMTMother of UK PM Boris Johnson Dead at 79 - Report
21:11 GMTUS Gov't Unveils Revised Immigrant System for Central American Children - State Dept.
21:07 GMTUS Getting Very Close to Energy-Directed Weapons Capability - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair
20:46 GMTRussia’s T-62 Tank Reportedly to Remain in Service With Russian Army Until 2030
20:45 GMTPentagon Says Unable to Confirm Identities of Daesh Members Killed in Drone Strike August 29
20:11 GMTUS Extends Pause on Flights With Afghan Refugees After 5 Measles Cases – Pentagon
19:20 GMTInvasive Insect Pest Reportedly 'Wreaking Havoc' on Eastern US, Prompts Quarantine in 47 Counties
19:07 GMTIsrael’s Mossad Destroyed IAEA Equipment in June Op at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Facility - Report
19:06 GMTRepublican Governor Candidate Larry Elder Claims ‘Voter Fraud’ in Recall Election
19:03 GMTUS Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup
19:01 GMTWatch Russian Troops, Combat Robots Operate Side by Side for First Time Ever During Massive Drills
18:56 GMTSex With Orgasm May Help Clear Nose, Ig Nobel Prize Winning Study Claims
18:53 GMTSingapore Considers Bill Against Foreign Meddling in Domestic Politics
18:50 GMTMillennia-Old Artefacts Recovered From the Belly of Alligator in Mississippi, Media Says
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Deploys 45-Vehicle Convoy in Syria to Reinforce Illegal Bases in War-torn Nation
17:49 GMTNASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars
17:44 GMTIndia Monitoring Afghan Developments With 'Understandable Concern': Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar
17:44 GMTIndian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
17:40 GMTIran Accuses US, Europe of ‘Very Shameful Double Standard’ Regarding Israel’s Suspected Nukes