US Capitol Police Prepare for September 18th 'Justice for J6' Rally
In the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol insurrection, the US Capitol Police have gone to great lengths to strengthen security. USCP has “improved training, created a Critical Incident Response Plan, acquired additional equipment and technology, and launched a now Department-wide operation planning process.”The new security will be put to the test on September 18th, when a ‘Justice for J6’ rally is set to commence. USCP is re-introducing fencing around the Capitol building and issued an emergency declaration, set to go into effect around the time of the rally, to “deputize outside law enforcement officers as United States Capitol Police Special Officers.”The Department says it will continue to protect individuals’ First Amendment right to demonstrate, with USCP Chief Tom Manager adding, “I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.” The heightened security has been spurred by “concerning online chatter” coming from those that support the Justice for J6 rally.The rally, organized by Look Ahead America, is a demonstration against the treatment of those arrested during the January 6th Capitol insurrection. The organization’s executive director, Matt Braynard, said the event was organized “on behalf of the political prisoners who have been persecuted as a result of their participation in the January 6th rallies,” during an appearance on the “Bannon’s War Room” podcast.He goes on to say that many of the people arrested have been in solitary confinement for the past nine months and stresses that the demonstration will be peaceful.Look Ahead America has stressed that the protest and demonstrations will be peaceful, but far-right groups have been flagged by the department over their online activity. Two far-right groups are expected to have their followers in attendance. The Proud Boys have encouraged their members to attend the rally, and White Lives Matter is promoting a nationwide protest on the same day.
protest, washington dc, us capitol, us capitol police (uscp)

US Capitol Police Prepare for September 18th 'Justice for J6' Rally

22:16 GMT 13.09.2021
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC.
 The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC.
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
Nevin Brown
All materials
In the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol insurrection, the US Capitol Police have gone to great lengths to strengthen security. USCP has “improved training, created a Critical Incident Response Plan, acquired additional equipment and technology, and launched a now Department-wide operation planning process.”
The new security will be put to the test on September 18th, when a ‘Justice for J6’ rally is set to commence. USCP is re-introducing fencing around the Capitol building and issued an emergency declaration, set to go into effect around the time of the rally, to “deputize outside law enforcement officers as United States Capitol Police Special Officers.”
A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Internal Police Emails Shed Light on January 6th Capitol Insurrection
8 September, 00:46 GMT
The Department says it will continue to protect individuals’ First Amendment right to demonstrate, with USCP Chief Tom Manager adding, “I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.” The heightened security has been spurred by “concerning online chatter” coming from those that support the Justice for J6 rally.
The rally, organized by Look Ahead America, is a demonstration against the treatment of those arrested during the January 6th Capitol insurrection. The organization’s executive director, Matt Braynard, said the event was organized “on behalf of the political prisoners who have been persecuted as a result of their participation in the January 6th rallies,” during an appearance on the “Bannon’s War Room” podcast.
He goes on to say that many of the people arrested have been in solitary confinement for the past nine months and stresses that the demonstration will be peaceful.
“If we identify anybody in our crowd that we think might be causing a problem, that’s not going along with the program, we are going to raise their profile to the Capitol Police,” he added.
Look Ahead America has stressed that the protest and demonstrations will be peaceful, but far-right groups have been flagged by the department over their online activity. Two far-right groups are expected to have their followers in attendance. The Proud Boys have encouraged their members to attend the rally, and White Lives Matter is promoting a nationwide protest on the same day.
