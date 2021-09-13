https://sputniknews.com/20210913/us-capitol-police-prepare-for-september-18th-justice-for-j6-rally-1089045066.html

US Capitol Police Prepare for September 18th ‘Justice for J6’ Rally

The US Capitol Police have made preparations for the September 18th ‘Justice for J6’ demonstration to bolster their security capabilities. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International

In the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol insurrection, the US Capitol Police have gone to great lengths to strengthen security. USCP has “improved training, created a Critical Incident Response Plan, acquired additional equipment and technology, and launched a now Department-wide operation planning process.”The new security will be put to the test on September 18th, when a ‘Justice for J6’ rally is set to commence. USCP is re-introducing fencing around the Capitol building and issued an emergency declaration, set to go into effect around the time of the rally, to “deputize outside law enforcement officers as United States Capitol Police Special Officers.”The Department says it will continue to protect individuals’ First Amendment right to demonstrate, with USCP Chief Tom Manager adding, “I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.” The heightened security has been spurred by “concerning online chatter” coming from those that support the Justice for J6 rally.The rally, organized by Look Ahead America, is a demonstration against the treatment of those arrested during the January 6th Capitol insurrection. The organization’s executive director, Matt Braynard, said the event was organized “on behalf of the political prisoners who have been persecuted as a result of their participation in the January 6th rallies,” during an appearance on the “Bannon’s War Room” podcast.He goes on to say that many of the people arrested have been in solitary confinement for the past nine months and stresses that the demonstration will be peaceful.Look Ahead America has stressed that the protest and demonstrations will be peaceful, but far-right groups have been flagged by the department over their online activity. Two far-right groups are expected to have their followers in attendance. The Proud Boys have encouraged their members to attend the rally, and White Lives Matter is promoting a nationwide protest on the same day.

