Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/sudanese-embassy-dismisses-report-that-khartoum-has-asked-moscow-for-aid-in-exchange-for-naval-base-1089032978.html
Sudanese Embassy Dismisses Report That Khartoum Has Asked Moscow for Aid in Exchange for Naval Base
Sudanese Embassy Dismisses Report That Khartoum Has Asked Moscow for Aid in Exchange for Naval Base
Khartoum and Moscow began talks on the creation of a Russian naval facility at Port Sudan in 2017. In late 2020, Russian officials announced that a logistics... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T12:30+0000
2021-09-13T12:39+0000
sudan
russia
logistics
naval base
military base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083357341_0:152:3103:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_25f086b71a619bd89877aeabc6892b60.jpg
Sudan is not seeking economic aid from Russia in exchange for an agreement on the proposed naval logistics facility in Port Sudan, Onur Ahmad Onur, charge d'affaires of Sudan's Embassy in Moscow, has said.Onur said he believes an agreement on the facility will be signed in the near future, pending some "small changes". The diplomat said these amendments are being discussed by the Russian-Sudanese commission on military cooperation.Earlier, a source in Sudan's military told Sputnik that Khartoum was looking to amend the 2020 agreement on the construction of a Russian Navy logistics facility in Port Sudan, and seeking economic assistance from Moscow in exchange for a five-year lease and the possibility of a long-term lease for up to 25 years.The creation of a Russian Navy logistics facility in Port Sudan has been discussed for years. In June, Sudanese Armed Forces chief of staff Mohamed Osman al-Hussein announced a possible revision of the logistics base agreement that was signed in late 2020. Earlier this year, al-Arabiya reported that Sudan had “frozen” the base agreement. The Russian Embassy in Khartoum dismissed this reporting.Russian-Sudanese negotiations on the creation of a naval logistics centre go back to 2017, when then-President Omar al-Bashir said that he had discussed the idea with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu. Bashir was ousted in a military coup in April 2019, with a ‘Transitionary Military Council’ establishing a mixed civilian-military ‘Sovereignty Council’, including a civilian prime minister, in late 2019. The 39-month transitional period is presently scheduled to end in November 2022.Russia and Sudan have enjoyed close relations for decades, both under Bashir and his successors. Last month, Moscow stressed that it “remains ready to support in every possible way reconciliation” between Sudan and South Sudan, the landlocked east African nation formed in 2011 after a decades-long civil conflict. Soon after gaining independence, South Sudan descended into a new bloody civil war, with clashes continuing to this day despite the signing of a peace agreement in 2018.Russia presently operates about two dozen military facilities overseas, with the vast majority of them situated in countries of the former Soviet Union, many of which are Russian allies within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). The Russian naval facility at Tartus and the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria are Russia’s only major military facilities outside the former USSR.
https://sputniknews.com/20210712/sudans-sovereign-council-govt-to-consider-agreement-on-russian-navy-base-foreign-minister-says-1083365099.html
https://sputniknews.com/20151219/russian-bases-abroad-1032030941.html
sudan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083357341_185:0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_652ee106625ac393861933d8fede20e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, russia, logistics, naval base, military base

Sudanese Embassy Dismisses Report That Khartoum Has Asked Moscow for Aid in Exchange for Naval Base

12:30 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 13.09.2021)
© REUTERS / ALEXEY PAVLISHAKA view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019.
A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXEY PAVLISHAK
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Khartoum and Moscow began talks on the creation of a Russian naval facility at Port Sudan in 2017. In late 2020, Russian officials announced that a logistics facility capable of hosting up to 300 personnel and four warships on Sudan’s Red Sea coast would be built. In June 2021, media reported that Sudan’s lawmakers have yet to ratify the agreement.
Sudan is not seeking economic aid from Russia in exchange for an agreement on the proposed naval logistics facility in Port Sudan, Onur Ahmad Onur, charge d'affaires of Sudan's Embassy in Moscow, has said.
"It is not true. This news is not true. This is groundless news. The Sudanese side is not asking for any payments in connection with the military base agreement," the diplomat said, stressing that any request for "some payments" would negatively affect relations between the two countries.
Onur said he believes an agreement on the facility will be signed in the near future, pending some "small changes". The diplomat said these amendments are being discussed by the Russian-Sudanese commission on military cooperation.
Earlier, a source in Sudan's military told Sputnik that Khartoum was looking to amend the 2020 agreement on the construction of a Russian Navy logistics facility in Port Sudan, and seeking economic assistance from Moscow in exchange for a five-year lease and the possibility of a long-term lease for up to 25 years.
The creation of a Russian Navy logistics facility in Port Sudan has been discussed for years. In June, Sudanese Armed Forces chief of staff Mohamed Osman al-Hussein announced a possible revision of the logistics base agreement that was signed in late 2020. Earlier this year, al-Arabiya reported that Sudan had “frozen” the base agreement. The Russian Embassy in Khartoum dismissed this reporting.
FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file aerial photo, the Russian nuclear-powered cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) and the Russian nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy moored near Kronstadt, a seaport town 30 km (19 miles) west of St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2021
Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Gov’t to Consider Agreement on Russian Navy Base, Foreign Minister Says
12 July, 06:32 GMT
Russian-Sudanese negotiations on the creation of a naval logistics centre go back to 2017, when then-President Omar al-Bashir said that he had discussed the idea with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu. Bashir was ousted in a military coup in April 2019, with a ‘Transitionary Military Council’ establishing a mixed civilian-military ‘Sovereignty Council’, including a civilian prime minister, in late 2019. The 39-month transitional period is presently scheduled to end in November 2022.
Russia and Sudan have enjoyed close relations for decades, both under Bashir and his successors. Last month, Moscow stressed that it “remains ready to support in every possible way reconciliation” between Sudan and South Sudan, the landlocked east African nation formed in 2011 after a decades-long civil conflict. Soon after gaining independence, South Sudan descended into a new bloody civil war, with clashes continuing to this day despite the signing of a peace agreement in 2018.
Russia presently operates about two dozen military facilities overseas, with the vast majority of them situated in countries of the former Soviet Union, many of which are Russian allies within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). The Russian naval facility at Tartus and the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria are Russia’s only major military facilities outside the former USSR.
Russian military base in Tskhinvali - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2015
Russian Military Bases Abroad: How Many and Where?
19 December 2015, 20:37 GMT
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:14 GMTBTS Win, Lil Nas X 'Gay Agenda' & Megan Fox's 'Naked' Dress: Best Moments of MTV Awards Show
13:06 GMTBollywood Seeks to Recover Covid Losses With a $135 Million Film Deal
12:46 GMTTaliban Reportedly Finds $6Mln, Gold Bars in Home of Self-Declared Afghan President Saleh
12:44 GMT'It's Cheap': Political Party in Georgia Places Campaign Ad on Pornhub, Media Says
12:41 GMTFire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Photo, Video
12:30 GMTSudanese Embassy Dismisses Report That Khartoum Has Asked Moscow for Aid in Exchange for Naval Base
12:14 GMTNew Afghan Gov't to Take Every Legal Step Possible to Lift US Asset Freeze, Taliban Says
12:09 GMTPutin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine
12:07 GMTGerman Regulator to Decide on Nord Stream 2 AG Certification Bid No Later Than 8 January
11:58 GMTFederer, Nadal Fans Make Fun of Djokovic After Serbian Star Fails to Break Their Grand Slam Record
11:56 GMTUnited Nations Convenes International Conference on Aid to Afghanistan in Geneva
11:37 GMTFlorida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting
11:27 GMTRussia Calls for Int'l Mechanism to Prevent Deployment of Weapons in Space
11:08 GMTIndia to Tax Cryptocurrency Trades, Modi Cabinet to Take Up Bill Soon: Report
10:56 GMT'Living Milkshakes?': Male Butterflies Tear Open Caterpillars, Drink Them Alive in Indonesia
10:51 GMTTaliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports That Militants are Sheltering al-Qaeda's Leader in Afghanistan
10:34 GMTIAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Holds Press Conference After Board of Governors Meeting
10:34 GMTElon Musk Tweets Pic of Pet Shiba Inu ‘Floki’, Prompting Dogecoin, Spinoff Cryptocurrencies to Surge
10:22 GMTOver 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear Weapons, Poll Shows
10:14 GMTNicaraguan Opposition Activist Severely Injured in Shooting Attack in Costa Rica, Reports Say