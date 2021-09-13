Stabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports

The stabbing occurred in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the newspaper said, citing police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.Three people - two women and a man - were taken to the hospital with injuries. Ages for the victims ranged between 17 and 44. A male suspect was arrested, and was also transported to the hospital with injuries, according to police.According to CTV, one of the two injured women is in critical condition.The causes behind the stabbing remain unknown and no details have been released on the nature of the object used in the attack.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a stabbing attack in Canada’s Quebec. The suspect has been arrested, Montreal Gazette reports.
The stabbing occurred in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the newspaper said, citing police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.
Three people - two women and a man - were taken to the hospital with injuries. Ages for the victims ranged between 17 and 44. A male suspect was arrested, and was also transported to the hospital with injuries, according to police.
According to CTV, one of the two injured women is in critical condition.
"We had confirmation that there is a conjugal context, which means that for us, it's a confirmation that it's a targeted event," Comtois said of the attack. "We're really trying to understand how it happened."
The causes behind the stabbing remain unknown and no details have been released on the nature of the object used in the attack.