Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/stabbing-attack-in-montreal-leaves-three-people-injured---reports-1089018829.html
Stabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports
Stabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a stabbing attack in Canada’s Quebec. The suspect has been arrested, Montreal Gazette reports. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T01:24+0000
2021-09-13T01:24+0000
canada
attack
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
The stabbing occurred in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the newspaper said, citing police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.Three people - two women and a man - were taken to the hospital with injuries. Ages for the victims ranged between 17 and 44. A male suspect was arrested, and was also transported to the hospital with injuries, according to police.According to CTV, one of the two injured women is in critical condition.The causes behind the stabbing remain unknown and no details have been released on the nature of the object used in the attack.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, attack, arrest

Stabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports

01:24 GMT 13.09.2021
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a stabbing attack in Canada’s Quebec. The suspect has been arrested, Montreal Gazette reports.
The stabbing occurred in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the newspaper said, citing police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.
Three people - two women and a man - were taken to the hospital with injuries. Ages for the victims ranged between 17 and 44. A male suspect was arrested, and was also transported to the hospital with injuries, according to police.
According to CTV, one of the two injured women is in critical condition.
"We had confirmation that there is a conjugal context, which means that for us, it's a confirmation that it's a targeted event," Comtois said of the attack. "We're really trying to understand how it happened."
The causes behind the stabbing remain unknown and no details have been released on the nature of the object used in the attack.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:35 GMTNew Ground-Based Interceptor Successfully Test-Launched in US - Boeing
02:06 GMTThree People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source
01:24 GMTStabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports
01:12 GMT'I Can't F**king Believe It': Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
00:55 GMTTrump: Afghan Exit Paves Way for China, Russia to Reverse-Engineer Abandoned US Military Equipment
YesterdayVideos: IDF Confirms Multiple Hamas Targets Struck Across Gaza Strip After Iron Dome Interception
YesterdayRussia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
YesterdayLiverpool Manager Klopp Says He Was 'Surprised' Ronaldo Was Allowed to Leave Juventus
YesterdayNorth Korea 'Successfully' Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missile, State Media Reveals
YesterdayCzech Republic Refuses to Recognize Taliban - Foreign Minister
YesterdayMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
Yesterday'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
YesterdayClinton-Appointed Supreme Court Justice Dismisses Democrats’ Proposal to Expand SCOTUS
YesterdayVideo: Rudy Giuliani Rips On Gen. Milley, Mocks Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew at 9/11 Dinner
YesterdayRepublicans Rebuke California's Embattled Governor as He Urges State Not to Become a 'Second Texas'
YesterdayCleaner & Union Rep Involved in Protests at Facebook London's Offices May Face Dismissal, Media Says
YesterdayTrump's 2024 Return Favoured by Slim Majority of Republicans, Poll Finds
YesterdayFour Dead After Passenger Plane With 16 People Aboard Crash-Lands in Eastern Siberia
YesterdayFrench Civil Defence Chopper With Five People Aboard Crashes in Southeast of the Country - Video
YesterdayStrange Shape in Delaware Skies Proves that 'UFOs Make Clouds', Blogger Claims