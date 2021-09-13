Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/sex-with-orgasm-may-help-clear-nose-ig-nobel-prize-winning-study-claims-1089042357.html
Sex With Orgasm May Help Clear Nose, Ig Nobel Prize Winning Study Claims
Sex With Orgasm May Help Clear Nose, Ig Nobel Prize Winning Study Claims
The study mentions that “nasal breathing was back to the baseline level in the ‘sex group’,” about three hours after intercourse. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T18:56+0000
2021-09-13T18:56+0000
sex
study
prize
orgasm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080559267_38:0:1883:1038_1920x0_80_0_0_9b446889c980f8244a47c879928d8c1c.jpg
Research that found an apparent link between sex and the “nasal function” has become one of the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel Prize – a satiric prize sponsored by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine since 1991, and awarded to “honour achievements that make people laugh, then think”.The research team, led by Olcay Cem Bulut from University Hospital Heidelberg, has apparently managed to establish that “nasal breathing improved significantly after sexual intercourse with climax to the same degree as after application of nasal decongestant for up to 60 minutes, as measured subjectively by VAS,” or Visual Analogue Scale.Also, only “participants having nasal obstruction” apparently displayed “improvement after sex.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080559267_268:0:1652:1038_1920x0_80_0_0_a9fea9f567451781b0a5d68e5a4b19cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sex, study, prize, orgasm

Sex With Orgasm May Help Clear Nose, Ig Nobel Prize Winning Study Claims

18:56 GMT 13.09.2021
CC0 / Pixabay/Sasin Tipchai / A couple meeting up for casual sex
A couple meeting up for casual sex - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
CC0 / Pixabay/Sasin Tipchai /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The study mentions that “nasal breathing was back to the baseline level in the ‘sex group’,” about three hours after intercourse.
Research that found an apparent link between sex and the “nasal function” has become one of the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel Prize – a satiric prize sponsored by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine since 1991, and awarded to “honour achievements that make people laugh, then think”.
The research team, led by Olcay Cem Bulut from University Hospital Heidelberg, has apparently managed to establish that “nasal breathing improved significantly after sexual intercourse with climax to the same degree as after application of nasal decongestant for up to 60 minutes, as measured subjectively by VAS,” or Visual Analogue Scale.
The study notes, however, that three hours after sexual intercourse, “nasal breathing was back to the baseline level in the ‘sex group’, whereas after application of nasal decongestant spray, nasal breathing was still significantly improved.”
Also, only “participants having nasal obstruction” apparently displayed “improvement after sex.”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:20 GMTInvasive Insect Pest Reportedly 'Wreaking Havoc' on Eastern US, Prompts Quarantine in 47 Counties
19:07 GMTIsrael’s Mossad Destroyed IAEA Equipment in June Op at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Facility - Report
19:06 GMTRepublican Governor Candidate Larry Elder Claims ‘Voter Fraud’ in Recall Election
19:03 GMTUS Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup
19:01 GMTWatch Russian Troops, Combat Robots Operate Side by Side for First Time Ever During Massive Drills
18:56 GMTSex With Orgasm May Help Clear Nose, Ig Nobel Prize Winning Study Claims
18:53 GMTSingapore Considers Bill Against Foreign Meddling in Domestic Politics
18:50 GMTMillennia-Old Artefacts Recovered From the Belly of Alligator in Mississippi, Media Says
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Deploys 45-Vehicle Convoy in Syria to Reinforce Illegal Bases in War-torn Nation
17:49 GMTNASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars
17:44 GMTIndia Monitoring Afghan Developments With 'Understandable Concern': Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar
17:44 GMTIndian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
17:40 GMTIran Accuses US, Europe of ‘Very Shameful Double Standard’ Regarding Israel’s Suspected Nukes
17:17 GMTAmid Reports of Rohit Sharma Replacing Virat Kohli in ODIs & T20s, Should India Try Split Captaincy
17:00 GMTGitmo Judge Reportedly Says Trial of 5 Defendants for 9/11 Attacks at Least 1 Year Away
16:55 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Ramp Up Anti-Trump ‘Witch Hunt’, Target His Chief of Staff Over Capitol Riots
16:39 GMTGuterres: World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afghanistan
16:35 GMTDeadly Nipah Virus Emerges in India, Could Become Global Problem Similar to COVID, Media Warns
16:30 GMTHow China's Realpolitik Approach to Venezuela, Iran & Afghanistan Upends US' Geopolitical Game
16:30 GMTI Just Want a Nap! Kangaroo Struggles to Get Into Hammock