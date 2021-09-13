Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/several-people-feared-trapped-inside-rubble-after-four-storey-building-collapses-in-delhi---video-1089025789.html
Several People Feared Trapped Inside Rubble After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi - Video
Several People Feared Trapped Inside Rubble After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi - Video
While the real reason for the building's collapse remains unknown, the local police claim that construction work was underway inside it. Some also point out... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
A sudden mishap due to the collapse of a four-storey building in India's capital city Delhi on Monday has left several people feared trapped inside the rubble.The incident took place at around 11.50 am in the Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable market) area near Malka Ganj in Delhi. While one person has been rescued from the debris and rushed to a nearby hospital, four-five people including children are speculated to be trapped inside. According to local police, construction work was underway in the building and there were labourers inside the building when it collapsed.Several rescue operation teams have been rushed to the accident site, however, officials are reportedly facing difficulty in transporting heavy machinery due to narrow lanes.
building collapse

Several People Feared Trapped Inside Rubble After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi - Video

09:42 GMT 13.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter /@raydeepThe collapse of a four-storey building in India's capital city Delhi on 13 September
The collapse of a four-storey building in India's capital city Delhi on 13 September - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter /@raydeep
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
While the real reason for the building's collapse remains unknown, the local police claim that construction work was underway inside it. Some also point out that due to incessant rain in India’s capital Delhi, which started last week, incidents of houses collapsing and roads caving in are on the rise.
A sudden mishap due to the collapse of a four-storey building in India's capital city Delhi on Monday has left several people feared trapped inside the rubble.
The incident took place at around 11.50 am in the Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable market) area near Malka Ganj in Delhi.
While one person has been rescued from the debris and rushed to a nearby hospital, four-five people including children are speculated to be trapped inside.
“The building collapse incident in Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) area is extremely saddening. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. I myself am monitoring the situation (sic),” Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident in Hindi.
According to local police, construction work was underway in the building and there were labourers inside the building when it collapsed.
Several rescue operation teams have been rushed to the accident site, however, officials are reportedly facing difficulty in transporting heavy machinery due to narrow lanes.
© 2021 Sputnik.
