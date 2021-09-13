https://sputniknews.com/20210913/red-cross-head-calls-for-engaging-with-taliban-to-avoid-further-degradation-in-afghanistan-1089022828.html

Red Cross Head Calls for Engaging With Taliban to Avoid Further Degradation in Afghanistan

"I do believe that a policy of engagement with the Taliban is necessary to prevent further degradation of the situation. I think this may be difficult, and, as always been in such situation, failure is easy, success and stabilization is always more complex, more difficult, more engaging, more tiresome, more complex, and it will be in Afghanistan," Maurer said.The fact that the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan is not internationally recognized can further deepen the humanitarian crisis in the country and aggravate the economic situation, as international organizations and banks cannot finance the unrecognized government, the ICRC chief said.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier this month that Geneva would host a meeting on Afghanistan at the level of permanent representatives on September 13 to address growing humanitarian needs in the Central Asian nation. The conference will advocate for a swift "scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue," as well as call for "full and unimpeded humanitarian access."ICRC Satisfied With Taliban Assurances on Organization's Further Work in AfghanistanThe International Committee of the Red Cross is satisfied with the guarantees provided by the Taliban that it will be able to continue its activities in Afghanistan unhindered, ICRC President Peter Maurer said.The ICRC will have "an important moment of trust-building" between the Taliban and the civilian population at large, the chief said, noting the organization sees the desire and readiness for more humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.Earlier in September, Maurer arrived in Afghanistan for a three-day trip to assess the humanitarian situation in the country. The ICRC head visited medical and rehabilitation centres, supported by the organization, and met with the Afghan authorities.ICRC Says Previous Engagement With Taliban Benefits Current DialoguePrevious engagement between the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Taliban helps the organization maintain dialogue with the current leadership of Afghanistan, Maurer said.He recalled that the ICRC had visited some Taliban members, who are among the group's leaders today, when they were in detention, noting that the humanitarian organization has a longer tradition of engaging with the militants than other actors.According to the ICRC head, there is currently a combination of crises in Afghanistan — political, economic and humanitarian — that creates such a difficult situation in the country. Maurer noted that the humanitarian one had aggravated in recent years due to increased hostilities, structural poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic.Maurer believes that Afghanistan is experiencing turmoil in the health system, water supply and sanitation systems, partly to the fact that many experts are now forced to leave their homeland with the Taliban coming to power. The takeover has disrupted supply chains of medicines and medical equipment to hospitals that are now on the brink of collapse, and the food security crisis has become more pronounced due to surges in food prices.This combination of factors turned Afghanistan into a super fragile country, Maurer said.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

