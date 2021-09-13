Registration was successful!
Protesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro’s Impeachment, Reports Say
brazil
protests
jair bolsonaro
brazil, protests, jair bolsonaro

Protesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro’s Impeachment, Reports Say

06:47 GMT 13.09.2021
© MARIANA GREIFPeople participate in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021.
People participate in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© MARIANA GREIF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several protests broke out in Brasilia and across 14 capital cities of the country’s 26 states on Sunday with demonstrators demanding the impeachment of the country's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews reported.
Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Sao Luis, Curitiba and other major cities were swept by anti-Bolsonaro manifestations on Sunday, with many of protesters also rallying against high prices of gas, petroleum and products.
In Brazil’s capital, the protesters marched through the Esplanada dos Ministerios at the doorstep of Bolsonaro’s seat, chanting "Impeachment now." In Sao Paulo the demonstrators carried posters, saying "Neither Bolsonaro, nor Lula."
Bolsonaro’s reputation has been in tatters over his entanglement in a range of scandalous probes into his conduct and the clash with judiciary. Polls conducted in mid-August showed that only 24% of the Brazilians would vote for Bolsonaro, while 40% said they would support former president Lula da Silva. The general election in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, 2022.
