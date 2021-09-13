Registration was successful!
Over 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear Weapons, Poll Shows
Over 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear Weapons, Poll Shows

10:22 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 13.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of Russians believe the country should possess nuclear weapons, with 31% of those considering it as a means of protecting the country if attacked, a poll by the Public Opinion Research Centre shows.
When asked whether Russia needs nuclear weapons or not, 83% of the respondents picked "rather yes," 11% answered "rather not," while 6% were unsure. 88% of those advocating nuclear weapons are aged over 60.
The majority of those who insist that Russia needs nuclear weapons consider them to be needed for protecting the country, while 12% see it as a deterrence factor. A negative attitude towards Russia in the West was named as a reason for keeping the nuclear arsenal by 11%, and 9% and 7% assess the weapons as a safeguard of peace and citizens’ safety respectively.
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2021
Israel Claims Iran Will Obtain Nuclear Weapon Materials in 10 Weeks
4 August, 17:16 GMT
Among the reasons against possessing nuclear capacities 28% choose the uselessness of the weapons, 22% of the surveyed say they threaten the humanity, 20% advocate universal peace, 7% refer to high costs of maintaining the nuclear arsenal, 6% call on peaceful resolution of all problems, and 6% say Russia has no enemy to fight with.
The poll was conducted on 4 September, covering 1,600 citizens aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.
