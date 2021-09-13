One Person Killed, 49 Injured in Accident Involving Bus Carrying Tourists in Turkey, Reports Say
08:04 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 13.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelTurkey ambulance. (File)
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
A tourist bus in Turkey drove into the oncoming lane, crashed into a minibus that was carrying schoolchildren, and then overturned.
At least one person was killed and 49 were injured in the accident, which involved a bus carrying tourists in the province of Mugla in southwestern Turkey, according to the Cumhuriyet newspaper.
A school bus and a tourist bus collided on the Mugla Denizli highway on Monday at about 7:30 am local time, according to media reports.
Muğla-Denizli karayolunda meydana gelen trafik kazasında bir sürücünün hayatını kaybettiğini ve çok sayıda öğrenci kardeşimizin yaralandığını büyük üzüntü ile öğrendim. pic.twitter.com/Ijra5sRmFQ— Yakup Otgöz (@YakupOtgoz) September 13, 2021
According to reports, the bus crashed into a minibus carrying schoolchildren and overturned. The tour bus driver died on the spot. According to preliminary data, he had a heart attack.
Muğla'da tur otobüsü ile öğrenci servisinin çarpışması sonucu ilk belirlemelere göre 1 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 35 kişi yaralandı. Muğla-Denizli kara yolunda ulaşım tek şeritten kontrollü olarak sağlanıyor. pic.twitter.com/gex82uIl1i— OcakMedya (@ocakmedya) September 13, 2021
Among the victims were 41 Ukrainian tourists, seven schoolchildren and the driver of the school minibus. All of them were taken to hospital.