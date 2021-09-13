Registration was successful!
One Person Killed, 49 Injured in Accident Involving Bus Carrying Tourists in Turkey, Reports Say
One Person Killed, 49 Injured in Accident Involving Bus Carrying Tourists in Turkey, Reports Say
A tourist bus in Turkey drove into the oncoming lane, crashed into a minibus that was carrying schoolchildren, and then overturned.
turkey
accident
bus
tourists
At least one person was killed and 49 were injured in the accident, which involved a bus carrying tourists in the province of Mugla in southwestern Turkey, according to the Cumhuriyet newspaper. A school bus and a tourist bus collided on the Mugla Denizli highway on Monday at about 7:30 am local time, according to media reports.According to reports, the bus crashed into a minibus carrying schoolchildren and overturned. The tour bus driver died on the spot. According to preliminary data, he had a heart attack. Among the victims were 41 Ukrainian tourists, seven schoolchildren and the driver of the school minibus. All of them were taken to hospital.
One Person Killed, 49 Injured in Accident Involving Bus Carrying Tourists in Turkey, Reports Say

A tourist bus in Turkey drove into the oncoming lane, crashed into a minibus that was carrying schoolchildren, and then overturned.
At least one person was killed and 49 were injured in the accident, which involved a bus carrying tourists in the province of Mugla in southwestern Turkey, according to the Cumhuriyet newspaper.
A school bus and a tourist bus collided on the Mugla Denizli highway on Monday at about 7:30 am local time, according to media reports.
According to reports, the bus crashed into a minibus carrying schoolchildren and overturned. The tour bus driver died on the spot. According to preliminary data, he had a heart attack.
Among the victims were 41 Ukrainian tourists, seven schoolchildren and the driver of the school minibus. All of them were taken to hospital.
