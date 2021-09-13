Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/mother-of-uk-pm-boris-johnson-dead-at-79---report-1089044800.html
Mother of UK PM Boris Johnson Dead at 79 - Report
Mother of UK PM Boris Johnson Dead at 79 - Report
According to reports in British media, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, died on Monday at the age of 79. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T21:24+0000
2021-09-13T22:12+0000
boris johnson
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089044945_0:2:1774:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_9c43d5b3147253d7a9cb7d2a57c78754.png
The family told the UK Telegraph that she had died "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday.The report did not mention a cause of death, but Wahl had been living with Parkinson's disease for decades, having been diagnosed at age 40.Born in Oxford in 1942, Wahl was the daughter of Sir James Fawcett, a barrister who later became President of the European Commission for Human Rights. She graduated from Oxford and became a professional painter.In 1988, Wahl remarried to Nicholas Wahl, an American historian who later died of cancer in 1996.Ironically, while the prime minister is a conservative, his mother was purported by her children to have socialist sympathies.
I didn't realize he had a mother? Thought he was a test tube baby brought in a lab at a zoo. Like most public skool bois in england.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089044945_441:0:1774:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_4ae12af7f101241c8d90682cb5687fd1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk

Mother of UK PM Boris Johnson Dead at 79 - Report

21:24 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 22:12 GMT 13.09.2021)
© Sputnik ScreenshotUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his mother, painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his mother, painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
According to reports in British media, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, died on Monday at the age of 79.
The family told the UK Telegraph that she had died "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday.
The report did not mention a cause of death, but Wahl had been living with Parkinson's disease for decades, having been diagnosed at age 40.
Born in Oxford in 1942, Wahl was the daughter of Sir James Fawcett, a barrister who later became President of the European Commission for Human Rights. She graduated from Oxford and became a professional painter.
She married Stanley Johnson in 1963, who later became an MEP for Wight and Hampshire East. They had four children together; including Boris, the future London mayor and prime minister, journalist Rachel Johnson, and former MP and cabinet minister Jo Johnson.
In 1988, Wahl remarried to Nicholas Wahl, an American historian who later died of cancer in 1996.
Ironically, while the prime minister is a conservative, his mother was purported by her children to have socialist sympathies.
211010
Discuss
Popular comments
I didn't realize he had a mother? Thought he was a test tube baby brought in a lab at a zoo. Like most public skool bois in england.
vtvot tak
14 September, 00:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:16 GMTUS Capitol Police Prepare for September 18th ‘Justice for J6’ Rally
21:24 GMTMother of UK PM Boris Johnson Dead at 79 - Report
21:11 GMTUS Gov't Unveils Revised Immigrant System for Central American Children - State Dept.
21:07 GMTUS Getting Very Close to Energy-Directed Weapons Capability - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair
20:46 GMTRussia’s T-62 Tank Reportedly to Remain in Service With Russian Army Until 2030
20:45 GMTPentagon Says Unable to Confirm Identities of Daesh Members Killed in Drone Strike August 29
20:11 GMTUS Extends Pause on Flights With Afghan Refugees After 5 Measles Cases – Pentagon
19:20 GMTInvasive Insect Pest Reportedly 'Wreaking Havoc' on Eastern US, Prompts Quarantine in 47 Counties
19:07 GMTIsrael’s Mossad Destroyed IAEA Equipment in June Op at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Facility - Report
19:06 GMTRepublican Governor Candidate Larry Elder Claims ‘Voter Fraud’ in Recall Election
19:03 GMTUS Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup
19:01 GMTWatch Russian Troops, Combat Robots Operate Side by Side for First Time Ever During Massive Drills
18:56 GMTSex With Orgasm May Help Clear Nose, Ig Nobel Prize Winning Study Claims
18:53 GMTSingapore Considers Bill Against Foreign Meddling in Domestic Politics
18:50 GMTMillennia-Old Artefacts Recovered From the Belly of Alligator in Mississippi, Media Says
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Deploys 45-Vehicle Convoy in Syria to Reinforce Illegal Bases in War-torn Nation
17:49 GMTNASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars
17:44 GMTIndia Monitoring Afghan Developments With 'Understandable Concern': Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar
17:44 GMTIndian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
17:40 GMTIran Accuses US, Europe of ‘Very Shameful Double Standard’ Regarding Israel’s Suspected Nukes