Mother of UK PM Boris Johnson Dead at 79 - Report

According to reports in British media, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, died on Monday at the age of 79.
The family told the UK Telegraph that she had died "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday.
The report did not mention a cause of death, but Wahl had been living with Parkinson's disease for decades, having been diagnosed at age 40.
Born in Oxford in 1942, Wahl was the daughter of Sir James Fawcett, a barrister who later became President of the European Commission for Human Rights. She graduated from Oxford and became a professional painter.
She married Stanley Johnson in 1963, who later became an MEP for Wight and Hampshire East. They had four children together; including Boris, the future London mayor and prime minister, journalist Rachel Johnson, and former MP and cabinet minister Jo Johnson.
In 1988, Wahl remarried to Nicholas Wahl, an American historian who later died of cancer in 1996.
Ironically, while the prime minister is a conservative, his mother was purported by her children to have socialist sympathies.