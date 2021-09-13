Registration was successful!
Moscow Demands Czech Ambassador to Provide Details in Case of Russian Citizen's Detention

13.09.2021
prague
russia
ambassador
maria zakharova
"In connection with the detention of a Russian citizen A.[Aleksandr] Franchetti at the Prague airport on the basis of the international order of Interpol issued by Ukraine, we demanded during a conversation with the Czech ambassador in Moscow, V. Pivonka, to provide detailed information on the motives of the actions of the Czech authorities and the charges against the Russian citizen," the spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry's statement.The Russian side also warned the ambassador that Prague's continuous "destructive approach" to Russia and its citizens will lead to further deterioration of bilateral relations and will not be left without Moscow's response."The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic sent a note to the Czech Foreign Ministry. We expect from the Czech side a prompt reaction to our appeals and answers to the questions," Zakharova added.
prague
russia
prague, russia, ambassador, maria zakharova



15:26 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 13.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / YURI KADOBNOVA man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.

© AFP 2021 / YURI KADOBNOV
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow demanded from Czech ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka to provide detailed information on reasons for the detention of a Russian citizen in Prague, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.




The Russian side also warned the ambassador that Prague's continuous "destructive approach" to Russia and its citizens will lead to further deterioration of bilateral relations and will not be left without Moscow's response.
"The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic sent a note to the Czech Foreign Ministry. We expect from the Czech side a prompt reaction to our appeals and answers to the questions," Zakharova added.
