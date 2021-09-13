https://sputniknews.com/20210913/living-milkshakes-male-butterflies-tear-open-caterpillars-drink-them-alive-in-indonesia-1089021329.html

'Living Milkshakes?': Male Butterflies Tear Open Caterpillars, Drink Them Alive in Indonesia

'Living Milkshakes?': Male Butterflies Tear Open Caterpillars, Drink Them Alive in Indonesia

Butterflies are thought to be innocent little creatures, and are generally associated with springs, flowers, and everything that can cheer someone's mood up... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-13T10:56+0000

2021-09-13T10:56+0000

2021-09-13T10:56+0000

science

biology

butterfly

caterpillar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089029994_0:919:1881:1977_1920x0_80_0_0_4575d437eed59b155c84e28e2f76ad4b.jpg

During the first observation, the scientists led by Yi-Kai Tea from the University of Sydney found many adults milkweed butterflies scratching caterpillars and then drinking "from the wounded and oozing caterpillars" for hours. The scientists discovered that adult milkweed butterflies found in North Sulawesi, Indonesia "harass, subdue, and subsequently feed on live, dead, and dying caterpillars belonging to other milkweed butterflies".Caterpillars consume toxic plants and secrete chemicals to protect themselves. These chemicals, which are harmful to predators like birds, later are displayed as bright colours on butterflies' wings. Interestingly, these chemicals also help male butterflies in producing mating pheromones that are presented to female counterparts as 'courtship gifts'. To supplement the chemical supplies they obtain as caterpillar juveniles, the butterflies engage in a behaviour known as “leaf-scratching”. Although there have been reports of milkweed butterflies feeding on carcasses of other chemical-containing insects, this is the first time the bizarre behaviour of consuming living insects of the same order; in this case, their own larvae have been reported. The scientists who discovered this grisly phenomenon for the first time in 2019 coined the term "kleptopharmacophagy", which means "consuming stolen chemicals". "The alternative neologisms 'kairopharmacophagy' (feeding on defensive chemicals from wounded caterpillars detected via 'eavesdropping') or 'necropharmacophagy' (feeding on defensive chemicals from dead caterpillars) might also be appropriate," the researchers reported. "Many questions remain about this unusual (and ghastly) behaviour, such as which specific plant compounds attract the butterflies to the caterpillars and do butterflies in other parts of the world also practice baby-drinking. These simple observations raise questions about the ecology of these well-known butterflies, providing numerous opportunities for future studies," Tea said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

science, biology, butterfly, caterpillar