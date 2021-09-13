Live Updates: First Foreign Commercial Flight Lands in Kabul Since US Troop Withdrawal

Following the Taliban* takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the situation in Afghanistan has dominated the international agenda, with the group recently announcing the composition of Afghanistan's temporary government.
The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on August 15th. On August 31st, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.
Following the mid-August takeover of Kabul, many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the country due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.
On September 6th, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their yoke. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It will be headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first period of Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
07:02 GMT 13.09.2021
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Arrives in Kabul to Assess Humanitarian Needs
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced on Monday that he arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul to assess Afghanistan's humanitarian needs.
"This morning I have landed in Kabul. During my visit I will assess the country’s acute humanitarian needs and the situation of 3.5 million displaced Afghans. I am grateful to all UN, NGO and other humanitarian workers who are working hard on the ground to meet those needs," Grandi wrote on Twitter.